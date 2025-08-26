Shivraj Chouhan's Mahabharat Reference When Asked If He'll Be Next BJP Chief

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose name is doing the rounds as a probable for the next BJP chief and speculation around whom has increased since he met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, appeared to avoid answering a question on the issue directly and, instead, said he is laser-focused on the well-being of farmers.

Asked about the possibility that he may be the next national president of the BJP in Gwalior on Tuesday, the agriculture and rural development minister said, "I am the agriculture minister and my only devotion is to farmers."

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's meeting with Mr Bhagwat on Monday lasted around 45 minutes and sparked intense political chatter that he may be in the running for the ruling party's top post. Pressed further, Mr Chouhan used a Mahabharat reference: "The Prime Minister has entrusted me with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Farming runs in every pore of my body, farmers are in every breath. Like Arjun and the bird's eye, my only goal is to increase production, develop rural areas, and raise farmers' incomes."

Mr Chouhan also said he hasn't thought beyond his current role. "I have not thought of anything other than farmers, nor has anyone asked me to. Serving farmers is worship for me, and I want to continue this worship," he said.

The minister was in Gwalior to attend the 64th All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers Seminar, during which he announced that the country's biggest Rabi conference will be held in Delhi on September 14-15, bringing together agriculture ministers, officials, and experts from across states to deliberate on improving crop cycles.

"For us, serving farmers is akin to worshipping God," Mr Chouhan said, adding that the Narendra Modi government has been working consistently to increase production, cut costs, ensure fair pricing, provide relief during natural calamities, diversify agriculture, and secure food for future generations.