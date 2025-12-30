Shivraj Chouhan's Security Was Upgraded Month After Pak Spy Agency Threat

The Madhya Pradesh government upgraded Union minister and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's security nearly a month after the Centre flagged a potential threat from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, bringing to light a serious lapse.

According to a letter written by the IS-1 Division (VIP Security Unit) of the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 12, central security agencies had informed that the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was "showing interest" in information related to Chouhan. The letter urged the state government and the Delhi Police to strengthen his security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

Despite the intelligence input, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's security in Madhya Pradesh was enhanced only on December 12, when barricades were installed outside his official residences B-8 and B-9 in Bhopal and additional security forces were deployed.

A copy of the Centre's letter accessed by NDTV confirms that it was also sent to the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh and the Special Commissioner of Police (Security), Delhi Police.

Security experts say that when a threat perception is formally flagged by central agencies, even a day's delay can be risky making a delay of one full month deeply troubling.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, one of the most prominent political leaders of Madhya Pradesh, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh four times - 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2020 - and currently heads a key ministry in the Union government.

Responding to a question about the delay in securoty deployment, Chouhan told NDTV, "My focus is not on myself. My only duty is to serve the people. Why should I worry about something that is not my responsibility?"

Chouhan already enjoys Z+ category security, which includes more than 10 NSG commandos, around 55 trained security personnel, and specialised close-protection officers trained in combat and martial arts. In addition, the state government provides separate security as he is a former chief minister, and host states provide protection when he travels outside Madhya Pradesh making his safety a shared responsibility between multiple agencies.

The Congress called the delay a sign of administrative failure and political mismanagement. Former minister Omkar Singh Markam said, "If the government cannot protect its own ministers, what hope is there for the safety of ordinary citizens? The Union Home Minister must clarify why there was such a delay. If they cannot provide security to a former Chief Minister and current Union Cabinet Minister, they should take responsibility and resign."

There have been instances where Chouhan's convoy has been stopped or approached by protestors. In Khategaon, a youth sat down in front of his car. In Sehore, Congress leaders surrounded his convoy. In Satna, his convoy was halted over complaints of fertilizer shortages. Each of these incidents involved breaches of the security perimeter, triggering tense situations for his security detail.