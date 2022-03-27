Sena's Sanjay Raut Targets BJP Over Mehbooba Mufti's Comments On Kashmir

Sanjay Raut further said Shiv Sena's view on Kashmir is clear. (File)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for providing Peoples Democratic Party chief (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti the power to form a government with her party in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's comment where she advocated for dialogue with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir to bring peace in the region, the Sena leader said, "She has been making such statements because BJP has given her strength by earlier forming a government with her."

"PDP has always been pro-Pakistan and sympathiser with terrorists. By forming a government with her BJP has given them strength, BJP is responsible for her comments," said Mr Raut.

PDP and BJP had formed a post-poll alliance in 2015 to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The alliance broke in June 2018.

"Mehbooba Mufti has been a good friend of the BJP. Despite her supporting Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani, BJP formed the government with her in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP is responsible for whatever Mufti is saying today. Our party will continue opposing it," said Mr Raut.

Ms Mufti on Saturday while addressing the party workers in Ramban had said that the peace in the region will only come when the Kashmir issue is resolved.

"Kashmir has been awaiting a solution for the last 70 years...there will be no peace in the region until the Kashmir issue is resolved, and for that, dialogue with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir is imperative," said former chief minister Mufti.

The Rajya Sabha member Mr Raut further said Shiv Sena's view on Kashmir is clear that they oppose the ideology of PDP.