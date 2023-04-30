Shiv Sena Launches Delhi Unit, Eknath Shinde To Visit Soon

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday launched its Delhi unit and vowed to implement the 'Maharashtra model' of development in the national capital.

Shiv Sena senior leaders Anandrao Adsul and Anshumman Joshi inducted several leaders into the party fold, asserting that the outfit would bat for the rights of the "sons of the soil" and root out corruption in the national capital.

Adsul said Shinde would soon visit the national capital to announce the office-bearers of the party's Delhi unit.

"We are reaching out to people and local leaders with our humanity, inclusiveness and good governance agenda," Adsul said, and launched the party's 'Good Governance, Maharashtra Model' and 'Apna Abhimaan, Dhanush-Baan' campaigns.

Adsul, a former Union minister, said the Shiv Sena would take forward the legacy and vision of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray with regard to inclusiveness, humanity, good governance and alliance with its old ally the BJP.

With the launch of the Delhi unit, the national capital becomes the 20th state/Union Territory to have a Shiv Sena unit, he said.

"The party will leverage experienced leadership to expand its reach nationally. Our Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given a governance model to Maharashtra and the party's young leaders bank on that to expand the base in Delhi and other states too," Adsul said.

Adsul recalled that Balasaheb Thackeray had saved Sikhs in Mumbai and Maharashtra in the aftermath of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Joshi said the Shiv Sena would fight against rampant corruption in Delhi.

"Only the son of the soil can understand the problems of Delhi. People are getting inflated electricity and water bills, so the promise of free water and electricity was not fulfilled," Joshi said.

