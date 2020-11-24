Shiv Sena Has Softened Its 'Love Jihad' Stand, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena current stand on "love jihad" shows how party has changed, Devendra Fadnavis said (File)

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena "softened" its stand on "love jihad" after it formed a government with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra last year.

He also took potshots at Sena MP Sanjay Raut over his statement questioning the implementation of any "love jihad" legislation in BJP-JD (U)-ruled Bihar.

"The Shiv Sena was once known for strongly protesting against Valentine Day celebrations and beating couples. The Sena used to write critical pieces during 2014 to 2016 against "love jihad", but its current stand shows how much that party has changed," the former chief minister told reporters.

The Sena and the BJP parted ways after Assembly elections in 2019 following the tussle over sharing the post of chief minister of Maharashtra.

The Sena later joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

When asked about Mr Raut's comments on how the BJP is going to implement "love jihad"-related ordinance in Bihar, Mr Fadnavis said, "I am surprised that despite being a progressive state, Maharashtra is expected to look up to Bihar for some legislation. I wonder why (Mr) Raut is looking up to Bihar for it".

The BJP is a major partner in the NDA in Bihar where it shars power with the JD(U) led by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr Fadnavis, who is Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, also reiterated the Sena-led government will collapse because of its internal contradictions and the BJP won't need to make any efforts to dislodge it.