Shimla Doctor Who Thrashed Patient On Camera Sacked

A doctor of a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla who was seen on camera thrashing a patient has been removed from his post, sources said. The government took the decision to sack him after going through the report of the investigators, they said.

The police in Shimla had filed a first information (FIR) report against Dr Raghav Nirula, who was seen on camera assaulting the patient on a hospital bed.

The complainant Arjun Singh, 36, alleged that during a routine round, Dr Nirula questioned him about his admission and medical papers. Due to his medical condition and oxygen shortage, Singh said he was unable to respond appropriately, which led to an argument over the doctor's manner of speaking.

Singh alleged the doctor became "aggressive, threatening and repeatedly punched him on the face and body, causing bleeding from the nose and mouth and injuries to different parts of his body."

Today, the patient, wearing an oxygen mask, told reporters that he was thankful for setting an example with the doctor's removal from his post.

"I woud like to express my thanks to the government for taking this exemplary step," he said.

The incident happened in Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on December 22. Singh said he was undergoing treatment for a lung infection. He was taken to the pulmonary block for tests, and was kept on a bed for observation for two hours due to breathing difficulties and low oxygen levels.

Singh alleged that while Dr Nirula was kicking and punching him, another doctor held his legs so that he could not defend himself. He said the oxygen pipe attached to him broke during the assault, putting his life at risk. The video was recorded by Singh's brother.

"... The undersigned do hereby terminates the services of Dr Raghav Nirula from the post of Senior Resident, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, IGMC Shimla..." the Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education and Research said in the order.

A police team came after the patient dialled 112. The case has been filed against Dr Nirula and another unidentified doctor, likely the one who held the patient's leg.