Sheila Dikshit, Three-Time Delhi Chief Minister, Dies At 81

Sheila Dikshit died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in Delhi

Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, who was the longest serving chief minister of Delhi, has died at a hospital in Delhi. She was 81.

She was admitted to Escorts hospital a few days ago. Ms Dikshit died at 3.55 pm, her family has confirmed.

She was currently serving as the Delhi Congress chief, a charge she took over in January this year.

"We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the death of Sheila Dikshit. "Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his condolences. "Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates," he tweeted.

Sheila Dikshit had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal tweeted to say Ms Dikshit's contribution to Delhi will always be remembered. "It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Sheila Dikshit was credited for Delhi's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers, a less polluted city, better public transport system as well as development on the health and educational fronts.

Sheila Dikshit, after her stint as Delhi chief minister, was sworn in as Kerala's Governor in 2004, but resigned in just six months.

She had started off as a reluctant politician, and cut her political teeth assisting her father-in-law, a veteran Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Uma Shankar Dikshit, who was a minster in Indira Gandhi's cabinet.

Born in Punjab's Kapurthala, Mrs Dikshit was credited with numerous people-friendly programmes.

