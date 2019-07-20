Sheila Dikshit's Last Rites Tomorrow, Body Taken To Her Home

Sheila Dikshit had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's last rites will be performed on Sunday morning, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said today. Ms Dikshit died today of a cardiac arrest at a Delhi hospital at the age of 81. The veteran Congress leader's body has been taken to her residence in Delhi's Nizamuddin area from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla.

Her body will be kept at her residence for people to pay their respects before being taken to the Congress headquarters in the morning. It will be kept at the party headquarters for final respects before her last rites at performed at 2.30 pm tomorrow at Nigam Bodh ghat.

The Delhi government will declare a 2-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit's death, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told news agency ANI.

Sheila Dikshit was admitted to Fortis Escorts hospital today in a critical condition. She died at 3.55 pm today, her family members confirmed.

The hospital, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Sheila Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest.

"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on 20th of July 2019," Fortis said in a statement.

Condolences have poured in for the veteran Congress leader from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted their condolences.

"Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Sheila Dikshit had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.

Sheila Dikshit, after her stint as Delhi chief minister, was sworn in as Kerala's Governor in 2014, but resigned in just six months.

Born in Punjab's Kapurthala, Sheila Dikshit was credited with numerous people-friendly programmes.

