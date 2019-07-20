Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah Condole Sheila Dikshit's Death

Sheila Dikshit died at 3.55 pm today in Delhi, her family has confirmed.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died at a hospital in Delhi today of a cardiac arrest. She was 81. Ms Dikshit was the longest serving chief minister of the national capital.

Various politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have expressed their condolences on the veteran Congress leader's death.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted along with a picture of him and Ms Dikshit.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was "devastated" to hear about Ms Dikshit's death. He tweeted:

I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his condolences on Ms Dikshit's death.

"Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

President Kovind also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was saddened to hear about Sheila Dikshit's death and expressed his condolences to the Congress leader's family on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted his condolences.

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted his condolences.

"Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I've always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal called Sheila Dikshit a "visionary leader" and condoled her death on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit ji, former Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi. She was an able administrator, visionary leader and a gracious person. My sincere condolences to her family and friends," he tweeted.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences on Sheila Dikshit's death.

"Deeply saddened at the passing of Sheila Dikshit Ji. When I became MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her," she tweeted.

Sheila Dikshit was serving as the Delhi Congress chief, a charge she took over in January this year, ahead of the national elections. She had contested the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi constituency, but lost to the BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

A few days ago, Sheila Dikshit was admitted to Escorts hospital. She died at 3.55 pm today, her family members confirmed.

The hospital, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Sheila Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest.

Born in Punjab's Kapurthala, Ms Dikshit was credited with numerous people-friendly programmes.

