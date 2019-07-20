Sheila Dikshit, Ex-Delhi Chief Minister And Congress Leader, Dies In Delhi At 81: Updates

Sheila Dikshit was a three-time Delhi Chief Minister.

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away at the age of 81, a family member confirmed to NDTV. The three-time chief minister was admitted at Escorts hospital this morning. Sheila Dikshit, who was the Delhi Congress chief, had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2003. She was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal. She was credited for Delhi's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers, a less polluted city, better public transport system as well as development on the health and educational fronts.

Congress Leader Sheila Dikshit Dies: Updates