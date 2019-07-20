Sheila Dikshit, Ex-Delhi Chief Minister And Congress Leader, Dies In Delhi At 81: Updates

Sheila Dikshit, who was the Delhi Congress chief, had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2003.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 20, 2019 16:32 IST
Sheila Dikshit was a three-time Delhi Chief Minister.

New Delhi: 

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away at the age of 81, a family member confirmed to NDTV. The three-time chief minister was admitted at Escorts hospital this morning. Sheila Dikshit, who was the Delhi Congress chief, had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2003. She was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal. She was credited for Delhi's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers, a less polluted city, better public transport system as well as development on the health and educational fronts.

Congress Leader Sheila Dikshit Dies: Updates


Jul 20, 2019
16:27 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit, after her stint as Delhi chief minister, was sworn in as Kerala's Governor in 2004, but resigned in just six months. She had started off as a reluctant politician, and cut her political teeth assisting her father-in-law, a veteran Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Uma Shankar Dikshit, who was a minster in Indira Gandhi's cabinet. Born in Punjab's Kapurthala, Mrs Dikshit was credited with numerous people-friendly programmes.
Jul 20, 2019
16:23 (IST)
Jul 20, 2019
16:21 (IST)
"We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

Jul 20, 2019
16:13 (IST)
