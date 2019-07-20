Deeply Saddended By The Demise Of Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi

Sheila Dikshit died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Sheila Dikshit was 81. The three-time chief minister was admitted at Escorts hospital this morning after she complained of sickness. She slipped into coma before passing away at the hospital. Ms Dikshit, who is Delhi Congress chief, had unsuccessfully contested in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Sheila Dikshit had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal. She was credited for Delhi's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers, a less polluted city, better public transport system as well as development on the health and educational fronts.

Sheila Dikshit, after her stint as Delhi chief minister, was sworn in as Kerala's Governor in 2014, but resigned in just six months. She had started off as a reluctant politician, and cut her political teeth assisting her father-in-law, a veteran Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Uma Shankar Dikshit, who was a minster in Indira Gandhi's cabinet.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.