'Karma Catches Up': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday accused Kejriwal and the Anna Hazare group of making 'irresponsible, baseless allegations against then Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

She added that despite their claims of having 'trunk loads' of evidence against Dikshit, no such evidence has been presented to the public.

She ended her post with the phrase 'Karma catches up!', suggesting that those who made the baseless allegations are now facing consequences for their actions.

"He & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had 'trunk loads' of evidence against her. No one has seen the 'trunk' so far. Karma catches up!" she said in a post on X.

He & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had ‘trunk loads' of evidence against her. No one has seen the ‘trunk' so far. Karma catches up! #KejriwalArrestedhttps://t.co/9W1sbFlEDo — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) March 21, 2024



Earlier, Sharmistha Mukherjee said that she has been "viciously trolled allegedly by Congress supporters on social media" for her recent criticism of the party and its leadership.

"Ever since the book on my father came out. I had taken a lot from his diaries and certain observations about Rahul Gandhi, he (Pranab) said that he (Rahul) is yet to mature politically and he doesn't seem to be seriously frequently absent. There is a lot of praise about Congress, but everything was ignored and Congress social media and some of the Congress leaders also had been speaking against ... Congress social media had been viciously trolling me," Mukherjee told ANI.

Mukherjee had expressed concern over the state of affairs in Congress saying, she is worried about the party."A few days back, on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival, I made a statement in an interview and I was asked about my views about the Congress. I made it very clear that I am a Congressperson, and Congress still has a lot of importance to play in national politics. But the Congress should look beyond the leadership of the Gandhi-Nehru family," she added.

Sharmistha Mukherjee said that the Congress should think about whom to project as its face, as the party had lost badly in the last two Lok Sabha elections when Rahul Gandhi was the party's face.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. A medical team also arrived at the ED office.

AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasizing "truth had to prevail".

Pointing to the arrests of two opposition chief ministers and the freezing of a bank account of the Congress party, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday asked the BJP to stop doing politics behind the Enforcement Directorate.

She accused the BJP of attempting to win elections through undemocratic means and urged them to engage in fair political competition rather than using the ED as a tool or weapon for their political agenda.

"Today, the BJP is murdering democracy. They have arrested two opposition chief ministers (One chief minister Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was put in jail and now another Kejriwal) and frozen a party's bank account. Is this how the BJP wants to win the election? I want to tell the BJP that if you want to fight, then come forward and fight in the political arena, in the election field. Stop doing politics hiding behind the ED, stop using the ED as your weapon," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)