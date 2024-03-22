Arvind Kejriwal Arrested LIVE Updates: Day After Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, AAP Plans Nationwide Protests

Arvind Kejriwal News: The ED has taken the Delhi Chief Minister to its office.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night after a 12-member team of the Enforcement Directorate reached his official residence with a search warrant in the Delhi liquor policy case.
This is the first time a sitting chief minister has been arrested in the history of Independent India. Two leaders of Mr Kejriwal's party AAP -- Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- have already been arrested by the probe agency in the case. The chief minister was summoned nine times by the probe agency but repeatedly refused to appear before it, calling the summons illegal.
After his arrest, the AAP said Mr Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and discharge his duties from jail. "Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi... there are no two ways about it," said AAP leader Atishi. The party has announced nationwide protests against the arrest.
Here are the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest:
"Attempt To Murder Democracy": AAP On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
"This is an attempt to murder democracy. Neither CBI nor ED has received even a single penny in the 2 year investigation. Yet just before the elections, the CM is arrested. Because the Prime Minister knows that if there is any leader who can challenge him then it is Arvind Kejriwal. If you want to fight, then come forward and fight. Stop fighting by hiding behind ED. Our fight will continue from the streets to the Parliament. We have filed an application in the Supreme Court, the hearing is tomorrow morning. We hope that the Supreme Court will work to save democracy."