Arvind Kejriwal Arrested LIVE Updates: Day After Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, AAP Plans Nationwide Protests

Arvind Kejriwal News: The ED has taken the Delhi Chief Minister to its office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night after a 12-member team of the Enforcement Directorate reached his official residence with a search warrant in the Delhi liquor policy case.

This is the first time a sitting chief minister has been arrested in the history of Independent India. Two leaders of Mr Kejriwal's party AAP -- Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- have already been arrested by the probe agency in the case. The chief minister was summoned nine times by the probe agency but repeatedly refused to appear before it, calling the summons illegal.

After his arrest, the AAP said Mr Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and discharge his duties from jail. "Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi... there are no two ways about it," said AAP leader Atishi. The party has announced nationwide protests against the arrest.

Here are the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest:

Mar 22, 2024 07:10 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested, Supreme Court Likely To Take Up His Case Today

