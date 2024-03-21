All Top Leaders Arrested In Delhi Liquor Policy Case. See List

A key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case was on an alleged network of middlemen

Three top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case.

K Kavitha, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is also in jail.

The other two are AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED's case is that the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 provided an exceptionally high profit margin of 12 per cent for wholesalers and nearly 185 per cent for retailers. Of the 12 per cent, 6 per cent was to be recovered from wholesalers as kickbacks for AAP leaders, and the "South Group" allegedly gave Rs 100 crore in advance to another accused, Vijay Nair, who was linked to the AAP.

A key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case was on an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen and politicians which the central agencies have called the "South Group".

The ED alleged the liquor policy was tweaked to help companies of the "South Group" and Mr Sisodia diluted the policy in their favour without any consultation.

So far, 16 key people linked to alleged money laundering while framing the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case have been identified. Some of the accused have become witnesses.