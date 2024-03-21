Delhi Liquor Policy Case LIVE Updates: Large Gatherings Banned Outside Arvind Kejriwal's House

ED at Arvind Kejriwal House Live Updates: He has refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: A 12-member team of the Enforcement Directorate reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence with a search warrant in the excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate's action comes hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection from arrest to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The Delhi Chief Minister has challenged the ED summons to him for questioning over alleged money.

He has repeatedly refused to appear before the ED, calling the summons by the central agency illegal.

LIVE Updates: ED at Arvind Kejriwal's House:

Mar 21, 2024 20:37 (IST) "Systematic, Planned Move By BJP": Sharad Pawar's Party On Raid



The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said the Enforcement Directorate reaching Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday is a "systematic and planned move" by the BJP, which targets its opponents using central agencies.

"The raid on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a systematic and planned move by the BJP. It is evident and known that all those in the opposition and the INDIA bloc who speak against the BJP are targeted by using central agencies," NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

Mar 21, 2024 20:36 (IST) Live Updates: No midnight hearing in the Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal's urgent plea, the matter will be listed for tomorrow, sources said.

Mar 21, 2024 20:35 (IST) "What Was The Hurry To Raid And Search": Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate team reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning.



Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi says, "The matter is going on in the court, 22 April has been decided as the next date. What was the hurry to raid, to arrest, to search?... The way... pic.twitter.com/ghnvp7IWSn - ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 20:33 (IST) Large Gatherings Banned Outside Arvind Kejriwal's House



The Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence, banning large gatherings. Aam Aadmi Party workers are protesting outside his house against the Enforcement Directorate's action.

Mar 21, 2024 20:26 (IST) Probe Agency's Big Claim Against BRS Leader K Kavitha, AAP's Retort



After the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha last week, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that she conspired with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the case. The agency alleges that Kavitha paid Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Probe found that Ms K Kavitha along with others conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi excise policy-formulation and implementation," the ED said in a statement.

"In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP," the agency said.

The AAP said the agency's charges are a "desperate attempt" to malign the image of its Mr Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by "planting falsehoods and creating a media sensation" every day.

Mar 21, 2024 20:23 (IST) Live Updates: AAP Workers Protest Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Residence In Delhi

#WATCH | AAP workers stage protest outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.



Enforcement Directorate team is present at Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning. pic.twitter.com/d13c09VGk7 - ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 20:20 (IST) "Big Conspiracy Going On To Arrest Arvind Kejriwal": Raghav Chadha

"Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji. Kejriwal ji has the blessings of crores of people, no one can spoil even a hair," Raghav Chadha said.



लोक सभा चुनावों से ठीक पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को गिरफ़्तार करने की बहुत बड़ी साज़िश चल रही है।



केजरीवाल जी के साथ करोड़ों लोगों का आशीर्वाद है, कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता।



"Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji. Kejriwal ji has the blessings of crores of people, no one can spoil even a hair," Raghav Chadha said.

Mar 21, 2024 20:18 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Questioning Live Updates: Sources said many questions related to liquor scams are being asked from Arvind Kejriwal. Questions related to liquor policy are being asked to Kejriwal regarding the meetings held at Kejriwal's house.

Mar 21, 2024 20:15 (IST) "Arvind Kejriwal Is Not A Person, He Is An Idea": Atishi

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate team reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning.



Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi says, " Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea... We cannot go inside because heavy security is deployed. We will wait here. If a... pic.twitter.com/HjaMuCCpjP - ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 20:09 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Live Updates: Sources said Chief Minister's and his family members' phones have been confiscated by the ED team as questioning continues.

Mar 21, 2024 20:08 (IST) "Seems They've Planned To Arrest Arvind Kejriwal": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj today said the party suspects the police will arrest Arvind Kejriwal after policemen reached the Delhi Chief Minister's house for questioning in the liquor policy case.

Mar 21, 2024 20:04 (IST) Heavy Police Deployment Outside Arvind Kejriwal's House As Probe Agency Questions Him



Security was beefed up around Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines Thursday evening with the deployment of RAF and CRPF units along with Delhi Police personnel as Enforcement Directorate officials reached there in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said.



Mar 21, 2024 20:02 (IST) Updates: Last week, K Kavitha, BRS leader and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad. The arrest came hours after her house was raided by the agency.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Ms Kavitha was part of a lobby called the 'South Group', which played a key role in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The other members of the group, according to the agency, were Hyderabad businessman Sarath Reddy, YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son Raghav Magunta Reddy. Sarath Reddy and Raghav Reddy have turned approvers in the case.

Mar 21, 2024 19:59 (IST) Live Updates: The Enforcement Directorate is questioning Arvind Kejriwal under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mar 21, 2024 19:57 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM." https://t.co/TiLV7Axzt5pic.twitter.com/OYdpcJEyon - ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 19:55 (IST) Live Updates: Probe Agency Starts Questioning Arvind Kejriwal

🔴 Watch Live | Enforcement Directorate Team At Arvind Kejriwal's Home, Searches On#ArvindKejriwal#LiquorPolicyCasehttps://t.co/V9vdHcWfsT - NDTV (@ndtv) March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 19:53 (IST) Live Updates: The team of Enforcement Directorate has started questioning Arvind Kejriwal at his residence

Mar 21, 2024 19:49 (IST) "All Efforts Underway To Arrest Arvind Kejriwal": AAP MP Swati Maliwal

"All efforts are underway to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is providing world-class education-health-electricity-water facilities in Delhi. Arresting him just before the elections in a case that has been going on for 2 years shows political conspiracy. The whole of Delhi and the whole country is with Kejriwal," AAP MP Swati Maliwal said.



दिल्ली में वर्ल्डक्लास शिक्षा-स्वास्थ्य-बिजली-पानी की सुविधा देने वाले मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal को गिरफ़्तार करने की पूरी कोशिश जारी है।



"All efforts are underway to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is providing world-class education-health-electricity-water facilities in Delhi. Arresting him just before the elections in a case that has been going on for 2 years shows political conspiracy. The whole of Delhi and the whole country is with Kejriwal," AAP MP Swati Maliwal said.

Mar 21, 2024 19:47 (IST) Live Updates: The deployment of police has been increased outside Arvind Kejriwal's house

Mar 21, 2024 19:45 (IST) "Can't Arrest Arvind Kejriwal's Thinking...": Bhagwant Mann

Live Updates: "BJP's political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal's thinking...because only AAP can stop BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.



भाजपा की राजनीतिक टीम (ED) .,केजरीवाल की सोच को कैद नहीं कर सकती...क्योंकि AAP ही BJP को रोक सकती हैं..

"BJP's political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal's thinking...because only AAP can stop BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

Mar 21, 2024 19:43 (IST) Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is approaching the Supreme Court for an urgent listing of the matter. A team of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will approach the Chief Justice of India for an urgent hearing

Mar 21, 2024 19:40 (IST) Live Updates: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj At Arvind Kejriwal's

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj arrives at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.



Enforcement Directorate team has reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning. pic.twitter.com/ZbRWAEXECj - ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 19:39 (IST) Live Updates: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that "The way police are inside and nobody is allowed in, it seems like a raid is being conducted. It seems they have planned to arrest Arvind Kejriwal"

Mar 21, 2024 19:37 (IST) Team Of Enforcement Directorate Outside Arvind Kejriwal's House

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate team reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning: ED pic.twitter.com/kMiyVD6vhf - ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 19:32 (IST)

Updates: Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly refused to appear before the ED, calling the summons by the central agency illegal. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the Delhi liquor policy case.