"Seems They've Planned To Arrest Arvind Kejriwal": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Saurabh Bharadwaj said it seems there is a plan to arrest Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj today said the party suspects the police will arrest Arvind Kejriwal after policemen reached the Delhi Chief Minister's house for questioning in the liquor policy case.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi also strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) move. Sources in the central probe agency said Mr Kejriwal could be arrested tonight.

"The people of Delhi consider Arvind Kejriwal their brother. The AAP government has done a lot for them. The people of Delhi stand with him, and will not remain silent," Atishi told reporters.

Mr Bharadwaj said the police are not allowing anyone to enter Mr Kejriwal's premises. "... It seems they plan to arrest Arvind Kejriwal," Mr Bharadwaj told reporters.

Mr Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for a ninth time today in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The ED reached Mr Kejriwal's house hours after the Delhi High Court declined to give protection from arrest to him. The court, however, ordered the ED to reply to Mr Kejriwal's fresh petition and listed the matter to April 22.

Mr Bharadwaj said the ED's move to raid Mr Kejriwal's house is illegal as the high court had asked for the ED's reply to the fresh petition.

"How can the ED enter Arvind Kejriwal's house or arrest him, even before replying to the high court?" Mr Bharadwaj said.

The Delhi Chief Minister has approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.