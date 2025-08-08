AAP Leader's Swipe At BJP After Top Court's "Crook" Remark On Probe Agency

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj declared that the Supreme Court branding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a "crook" is not just unprecedented-but a damning reflection of how deeply compromised India's institutions have become under BJP rule.

"The country's highest court, the Supreme Court, called the ED a crook - this is no small matter. But unfortunately, people sitting in constitutional positions are bowing before power and working solely on the agenda of one political party and its government. The Supreme Court issues orders, but no concrete action is taken against officials; unless concrete action is taken, it will yield no benefit," Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on social media platform X.

देश की सबसे बड़ी अदालत सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ED को क्रुक कहा — ये मामूली बात नहीं है।

लेकिन अफ़सोस, संवैधानिक पदों पर बैठे लोग सत्ता के आगे नतमस्तक होकर सिर्फ़ एक राजनीतिक पार्टी और उसकी सरकार के एजेंडे पर काम कर रहे हैं।



सुप्रीम कोर्ट से आदेश तो आता है लेकिन अफसरों पर कोई ठोस… pic.twitter.com/GHHELl9kAw — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 8, 2025

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief warned that those occupying constitutional posts are no longer custodians of the Constitution but have become foot soldiers of the ruling party, surrendering their independence and integrity.

"Even when the Supreme Court gives strong observations, the bureaucracy ignores it with impunity. Unless there is real accountability, these statements will remain hollow," he said, underscoring the systemic erosion of checks and balances in Indian democracy.

"These individuals no longer care about such judicial observations, because they are working on the agenda of a political party and its government. Even when orders come from the Supreme Court, no concrete steps are being taken to bring about institutional reform," Saurabh Bharadwaj added.

Referring to the case of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, he pointed out, "In Satyendar Jain's matter, the court did say that the ED should not have tweeted in such a manner, but since no officer was held accountable, what was the point of the court's observation? If the Supreme Court issues such an order, it must be followed by concrete action against the officers involved - only then will it have any real effect. Otherwise, such judgments serve no purpose."