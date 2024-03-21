Delhi Liquor Policy Case: A Timeline

New Delhi:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy case. The agency turned up at the doorstep of Mr Kejriwal hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any protection from arrest. AAP suspects the agency is going to arrest the Chief Minister, who is in the process of appealing to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.
Here is a timeline of the events in Delhi liquor policy case which has led to today's developments:
- November 2021: Delhi government implements new excise policy
- July 8, 2022: Delhi Chief Secretary reports gross violations in policy
- July 22, 2022: Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommends CBI probe into violation of rules
- August 19, 2022: CBI raids then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, three others
- August 22, 2022: The Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case on liquor policy
- September, 2022: Aam Aadmi Party communications head Vijay Nair arrested by CBI
- March 2023: Enforcement Directorate arrests then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
- October 2023: AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested by the Enforcement Directorate
- October 2023: ED sends first summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
- March 16, 2024: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha arrested by Enforcement Directorate
- March 21, 2024: Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for a ninth time today in the Delhi liquor policy case. Hours later, the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. The Enforcement Directorate team conducted a search and questioning at his home, after which he was arrested.