Delhi Liquor Policy Case: A Timeline

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy case. The agency turned up at the doorstep of Mr Kejriwal hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any protection from arrest. AAP suspects the agency is going to arrest the Chief Minister, who is in the process of appealing to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.

Here is a timeline of the events in Delhi liquor policy case which has led to today's developments: