Arvind Kejriwal Live Updates: 7-Day Enforcement Directorate Custody For Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case Live Updates: The ED has arrested the Delhi Chief Minister yesterday

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to a seven-day Enforcement Directorate custody.

Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today where probe agency Enforcement Directorate requested for a 10-day custody. Earlier, AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the police during the party's protest against Mr Kejriwal's arrest last night by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

AAP workers began their protest at Delhi's ITO, where security has been stepped up. Paramilitary personnel in riot gear have been deployed to quell any protests. All roads leading to AAP's office in Delhi have been blocked.Mr Kejriwal has withdrawn a Supreme Court petition against his arrest, sources told NDTV. The chief minister will now approach a lower court over his arrest on Thursday night by a 12-member team of the probe agency which reached his official residence with a search warrant.

The probe agency has begun its first round of questioning the chief minister. After his arrest, the AAP said Mr Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and discharge his duties from jail. "Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi... there are no two ways about it," said AAP leader Atishi. The chief minister was summoned nine times by the probe agency but repeatedly refused to appear before it, calling the summons illegal.

LIVE Updates on Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | Delhi Liquor Policy Case:

Mar 22, 2024 22:12 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Detained AAP leaders Including Saurabh Bharadwaj Released

As many as 21 workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who were detained during their protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, have been released, officials said.

The workers were released from Bawana Police Station hours after their detention.

The AAP workers were detained from the ITO area, the officials added.

Raising slogans "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain" and "tyranny won't last", hundreds of AAP leaders and workers on Friday hit the streets to protest against the BJP over Kejriwal's arrest, with AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others being detained.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday evening.

Mar 22, 2024 21:42 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested News LIVE: "Arrest Made To Stop Arvind Kejriwal From Campaigning," Says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader and Maharashtra former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan took a hit at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the arrest was made with the sole purpose of stopping Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning days before the Lok Sabha elections.

Prithviraj Chavan said, "They (BJP) have been sleeping for 10 years. Is it necessary to arrest? Arrest is a rare case. Papers can be taken which they (ED) have already done. The arrest has been made with the only purpose to stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning. We are not on the merit of the case, let the investigative agency decide that. Our objection is to the arrest of the senior leader of the INDIA bloc."

Mar 22, 2024 21:34 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested News LIVE: INDIA Bloc Leaders Rap Probe Agency's Door

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, a delegation of leaders of the INDIA bloc parties approached the Election Commission of India alleging "unrelenting, blatant and illegal deployment of Central Agencies" by the ruling BJP to stifle the opposition parties.

In a memorandum submitted to the Election Commission, the INDIA party leaders submitted a list of recent instances of central agencies targeting opposition parties and alleged an absence of a level playing field for the opposition.

The leaders also suggested that the poll panel should change the heads of the probe agencies during the election to ensure a fair play.





Mar 22, 2024 21:26 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested News LIVE: "Before The Law, All Are Equal," Says Kerala BJP Chief

Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Friday said that the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate came after Arvind Kejriwal was regularly skipping their summons adding that before the law, everybody is equal.

"This case is under the scrutiny of the Delhi High Court. There is nothing wrong. The investigations are going on properly. More than 10 times, he was summoned. The Congress party in Kerala and in many other states is saying that it is a conspiracy against the opposition leaders. But this is their hypocrisy. Before the law, all are equal," K Surendran told reporters.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest came days after the ED arrested K Kavitha, Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Mar 22, 2024 20:58 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested News LIVE: Punjab BJP Chief Demands Probe Into State's Excise Policy

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said a party delegation will approach the Election Commission (EC) and seek an ED probe into the state's excise policy, which he claimed was tailored along the lines of the one for Delhi.

His comments came in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.

"The (Delhi) excise policy for which Kejriwal had to see this day, the same model has been replicated by their (AAP) government in Punjab," Mr Jakhar told reporters here.

He said a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet EC officials on Saturday to demand a ED probe into the excise policy for Punjab.

The same excise policy for which multiple Delhi ministers have been jailed has been implemented in Punjab by Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr Jakhar alleged.

Mar 22, 2024 20:40 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News, Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kejriwal Produced In Court, Probe Agency May Seek 10-Day Custody

Mar 22, 2024 20:27 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case is the "consequence of trying to run away from the investigation."

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody.

"The consequence of trying to run away from the investigation is an arrest that is the natural consequence of trying to hide and run from the investigation," Mr Chandrasekhar said.

The Union Minister also termed the opposition's reaction to the Delhi Chief Minister's arrest as "absolutely mystifying".

Mar 22, 2024 20:04 (IST) Goa Congress Says Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Assault On Democracy, Vows To Fight 'Evil Forces'

The Goa Congress, an ally of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam.

Goa Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Yuri Alemao said Kejriwal's arrest is a poor reflection on democracy and the country's constitutional institutions, and hit out at the BJP.

He wrote on his X handle "Strongly condemn arrest of Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal. It's a poor reflection on state of our democracy and constitutional institutions. @BJP4India bulldozing opposition through all foul means." Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar took to X to condemn the AAP convener's arrest on Thursday night, and asserted the anti-BJP INDIA bloc will not get destabilised by the ED action.

Mar 22, 2024 19:42 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal "took advantage" of being Delhi Chief Minister to facilitate money laundering: Enforcement Directorate

Arvind Kejriwal "took advantage" of being Delhi Chief Minister to facilitate money laundering by AAP, a "major beneficiary" of proceeds of crimes, says Enforcement Directorate

Mar 22, 2024 19:18 (IST) DMK Stages Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday staged a protest here against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED and demanded his release.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, and some sitting and former party MLAs and scores of workers participated.





Mar 22, 2024 18:21 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: "Betrayal Of People Of Delhi": Sunita Kejriwal On Husband's Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal's wife reacted to her husband's arrested and accused PM Modi of of "trying to crush everyone". "Modi ji got your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything. Jai Hind," she wrote.

Mar 22, 2024 17:46 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Must Resign As Chief Minister: BJP Seeks Probe Into AAP's 2022 Goa Poll Funding

The BJP's Goa unit on Friday said Arvind Kejriwal should step down as Delhi Chief Minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, reported news agency PTI.

"Arvind Kejriwal was arrested for his involvement in the excise scam. The allegations are serious. He must immediately step down as Delhi Chief Minister," Goa BJP spokesperson Yatish Naik said. "An inquiry should be conducted against all AAP candidates and their sources of funds for the 2022 Goa polls," BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar said.

Mar 22, 2024 17:22 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested News LIVE: Court Reserves Decision On Arvind Kejriwal's ED Custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved its decision this afternoon on the ED's request for Arvind Kejriwal's 10-day custody.

Mar 22, 2024 17:13 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: PM Modi Behaving Like Tin-Pot Dictator: Derek O'Brien On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of behaving like a "tin-pot dictator" and said that the Centre is arresting Opposition leaders in its desperation to secure a win in the upcoming elections. This comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED.

"The PM is behaving like a tin-pot dictator, arresting opponents, election agents, transferring state government officials... Changing rules in desperation to win seats... Why?" said Mr O'Brien, who is in Delhi for a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders with the Chief Election Commissioner.

INDIA bloc parties are rallying behind Mr Kejriwal, with the TMC making its first appearance with the Opposition alliance partners since seat-sharing talks with Congress failed in Bengal.

Mar 22, 2024 17:08 (IST) Can Arvind Kejriwal Remain Chief Minister? What Legal Experts Said...

Arvind Kejriwal can continue as Delhi Chief Minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Legal experts said under the law there is no bar on an arrested person from holding the post, reported news agency PTI.

Mar 22, 2024 16:47 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: AAP MLAs, Leaders At Arvind Kejriwal's Home

AAP MLAs and councillors are at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his family, the party said.

Mar 22, 2024 16:32 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Is Liquor Policy Scam Kingpin, Probe Agency Tells Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last night in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam - was produced before the city's Rouse Avenue court Friday afternoon.

Mar 22, 2024 16:25 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Petition In Delhi High Court Seeks Arvind Kejriwal's Removal From Chief Minister Post

A Public Interest Litigation, or PIL, was filed in the Delhi High Court today seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal from the post of the Chief Minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. According to court sources, the petition has some defects and will be listed for hearing once these are rectified, reported news agency PTI.

Mar 22, 2024 15:44 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: My Life Dedicated To Country: Arvind Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal spoke to reporters while he was being produced in court. "My life is dedicated to the country, no matter where I am - in jail or outside," he said - his first reaction after arrest.

Mar 22, 2024 15:34 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: AAP Says "Biggest Political Mistake" Of BJP

The AAP has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest will prove to be the biggest political mistake of the BJP.

As Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Bharadwaj and others tried to proceed towards the BJP headquarters around 11 am, they were taken away in police buses.

Police officers were seen asking protesters to disperse as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were in force in the area.

Mar 22, 2024 15:02 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: "It's Over 600 Crore": Probe Agency On Liquor Policy "Kickbacks"

"45 crore rupees have been used in Goa elections. This policy was implemented by Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. Vijay Nair is Kejriwal's right-hand man..he used to collect kickbacks for Kejriwal, enforce policies and threaten those who disobeyed. The proceeds of crime include not only bribes of Rs 100 crores, but also the profits earned by the bribe payers. It was over Rs 600 crore," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court.

Mar 22, 2024 14:50 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: "Money Transferred Twice": Probe Agency To Delhi Court

"Arvind Kejriwal asked Sarath Reddy to trust Vijay Nair. The money was transferred twice, first 10 crores and then 15 crores through Bachi Babu. Mr Kejriwal wanted funding for Punjab and Goa elections,"Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court.

Mar 22, 2024 14:43 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: "Vijay Nair Was Middle Man For South": Probe Agency To Delhi Court

"Accused Vinay Nair lived close to Arvind Kejriwal's house and was the media incharge for AAP. He was the middle man for Kejriwal and K Kavitha," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court.

Mar 22, 2024 14:41 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: "Manish Sisodia Also Played Primary Role": Probe Agency To Court

"Manish Sisodia also played a key role in the case. The kickbacks from the policy were used for the Goa election campaigns. Manish Sisodia called Vijay Nair to Kejriwal's house and gave him documents related to liquor policy. ASG Raju said that Vijay Nair was working for Kejriwal and Kavita, playing the role of middle man in South Group," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court.

Mar 22, 2024 14:35 (IST) Excise Policy LIVE Updates: "Arvind Kejriwal Main Conspirator In Liquor Policy Case": Probe Agency To Court

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the main conspirator. He conspired with other leaders and was directly involved in the implementation of the liquor policy," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said.

Mar 22, 2024 14:30 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: "Arvind Kejriwal's Relatives Informed": Probe Agency Tells Court

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submits Mr Kejriwal's medical reports, says medical exam conducted twice. "We've complied with provisions of Section 19 of PMLA, his relatives have also been informed," he said.

Mar 22, 2024 14:23 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: BREAKING: Probe Agency Asks For 10-Day Custody Of Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has sought a custody of 10 days for Arvind Kejriwal. Judge Kaveri Baveja is hearing the case. The probe agency has submitted Mr Kejriwal's medical report after the examination was conducted earlier today.

Mar 22, 2024 14:09 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News, Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kejriwal Produced In Court, Probe Agency May Seek 10-Day Custody

Mar 22, 2024 14:00 (IST) BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Rouse Avenue Court



Mar 22, 2024 13:52 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Once Raised His Voice Against Liquor, But...: Anna Hazare

"I told him many times to avoid liquor, but he made the policy for more money." This is one of many scathing remarks by social activist Anna Hazare on the arrest of his former mentee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the liquor policy case. "I told him many times to avoid liquor, but he made the policy for more money." This is one of many scathing remarks by social activist Anna Hazare on the arrest of his former mentee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the liquor policy case.

Mar 22, 2024 13:48 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Leaves ED Office, To Be Produced In Court Shortly

Mar 22, 2024 13:32 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: "Insult To People Of Delhi": BJP After AAP Said Arvind Kejriwal Will Remain Chief Minister





#WATCH | Chennai: On ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "... They are saying that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from the jail. This is an insult to the people of Delhi, law and democracy... It is unfortunate that a political party... pic.twitter.com/d2CFjfOM2g - ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 13:27 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced In Court At 2.30 PM

The Delhi Chief Minister will be taken to Rouse Avenue Court at 2.30 pm. Security has been stepped up around the court and protesters have been removed.

Mar 22, 2024 13:06 (IST) BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced In Rouse Avenue Court, Say Sources

Top sources in the Enforcement Directorate have said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced in Rouse Avenue Court not through video conferencing. The leader will be taken to court by top officials of the Delhi Police once the protests by AAP workers are cleared.

Mar 22, 2024 12:54 (IST) "Violative Of Spirit Of Democracy": Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: On ED arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I call upon Supreme Court to take Suo Moto cognizance on what has happened... What has happened is violative of the spirit of democracy... The court has every right to... pic.twitter.com/zr7ghZlhqf - ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 12:50 (IST) "Arvind Kejriwal Not The First, Won't Be Last": Omar Abdullah On Probe Agency Arrest



#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah says, "This is not the first one. Before this, a few weeks ago, our friend, the chief minister of Jharkhand, was also detained. He went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his... pic.twitter.com/EsTYTaKjCi - ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 12:40 (IST) WATCH: Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Petition Against Arrest From Supreme Court



🔴#BREAKING | Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Petition Against Arrest From Supreme Court https://t.co/HdjK9TS2wk@aishvaryjain, Sunil Prabhu and @umasudhir report #ArvindKejriwalArrestedpic.twitter.com/Pi18M0uJzw - NDTV (@ndtv) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 12:38 (IST) AAP Protest: Delhi Sees Massive Traffic Jams As Police Shut Several Roads

A massive traffic jam was witnessed near ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg this morning as the roads leading to BJP headquarters and ED office were shut due to AAP's protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said. A massive traffic jam was witnessed near ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg this morning as the roads leading to BJP headquarters and ED office were shut due to AAP's protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said.

Mar 22, 2024 12:29 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Arvind Kejriwal: From Anti-Corruption Crusader To Liquor Scam Accused

From leading the 'India Against Corruption' movement to becoming the chief minister of Delhi thrice in a row, Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on Thursday, has had a chequered career as a bureaucrat-turned-activist-turned-politician. From leading the 'India Against Corruption' movement to becoming the chief minister of Delhi thrice in a row, Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on Thursday, has had a chequered career as a bureaucrat-turned-activist-turned-politician.

Mar 22, 2024 12:28 (IST) BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Court Petition

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws petition against arrest from Supreme Court, will go to a lower court



Mar 22, 2024 12:27 (IST) BREAKING: Anna Hazare Speaks On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Anna Hazare said he wrote letters to Arvind Kejriwal condemning the Delhi liquor policy. "Arvind Kejriwal protested against alcohol consumption with me. I was hurt to see him form a new liquor policy for Delhi. That's how politics works. The law will take its course," he said.

Mar 22, 2024 12:21 (IST) "INDIA Alliance Will Meet Poll Body": Mamata Banerjee On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

"Today, our INDIA alliance will meet the EC to express our strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period. To this end, I have designated @derekobrienmp and @MdNadimulHaque6 to represent @AITCofficial in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission," Mamata Banerjee said.





I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being... - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 12:21 (IST) "INDIA Alliance Will Meet Poll Body": Mamata Banerjee On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

"Today, our INDIA alliance will meet the EC to express our strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period. To this end, I have designated @derekobrienmp and @MdNadimulHaque6 to represent @AITCofficial in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission," Mamata Banerjee said.





I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being... - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 11:56 (IST) "He Will Have To Answer To ED Now": Delhi BJP On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The Delhi BJP on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for protesting against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "He himself skipped nine Enforcement Directorate summonses. He will now have to answer the ED because he was involved in corruption that is why he has been arrested," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Mar 22, 2024 11:47 (IST) BREAKING: AAP Leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Detained By Police



#ArvindKejriwalArrested | Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi detained by police



Track LIVE updates: https://t.co/CsT3O6WOG7pic.twitter.com/4fxKsYkuRf - NDTV (@ndtv) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 11:33 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: "Scam Only On Paper": INDIA Ally Sanjay Raut On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

"This liquor scam, this scam, that scam is only on paper so far, this scam has not gone to anyone's account. This is happening in India and wherever the states go against dictatorship, this is how it happens. Arvind Kejriwal ji has fought a great battle," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Mar 22, 2024 11:15 (IST) BREAKING: Three-Judge Bench To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Petition

Mr Kejriwal's plea will be heard by a special bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela Trivedi and MM Sundresh today. The Delhi Chief Minister is also expected to be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court while the ED may seek a 10-day custody for further interrogation.



Mar 22, 2024 11:14 (IST) Can Arvind Kejriwal Govern Delhi After Arrest? What Jail Rules Say

The Aam Aadmi Party has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal will remain the Delhi Chief Minister despite his arrest in the liquor policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal will remain the Delhi Chief Minister despite his arrest in the liquor policy case.

Mar 22, 2024 11:12 (IST) BREAKING: Delhi Police Detains AAP Protesters At Delhi's ITO

The Delhi Police has started detaining AAP workers protesting at ITO.

Mar 22, 2024 11:11 (IST) BREAKING: AAP Begins Protest In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party workers reach ITO intersection in large numbers. Heavy police deployment outside Rouse Avenue Court, PM House, Home Minister's House, BJP Headquarters, LG House, ED Headquarters.

Mar 22, 2024 11:04 (IST) First Time A National Party Leader Arrested Before Lok Sabha Polls: AAP

भारत के लोकतंत्र के इतिहास में पहली बार:



☝🏽 एक Sitting Chief Minister को केंद्र सरकार द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया है

☝🏽National party के National Convenor को गिरफ्तार करना



☝🏽 एक ऐसी Investigation में गिरफ्तार करना, जिसमें दो साल की जांच के बाद भी ₹1 की Recovery of proceeds of... pic.twitter.com/iTeRsufhk5 - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 11:01 (IST) "Blessings Of 135 Crore Indian's With Arvind Kejriwal": AAP's Raghav Chadha

The AAP leader claimed that the blessings and love of 135 crore Indians are with Arvind Kejriwal, who, as per the Chadha, "was arrested under a conspiracy." The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody.



केजरीवाल सिर्फ़ एक व्यक्ति का नहीं, बल्कि एक सोच का नाम है।



केजरीवाल के शरीर को तो गिरफ़्तार कर लोगे, उनकी सोच को नहीं कर पाओगे। pic.twitter.com/ciZCUaaP5x - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 10:43 (IST) First Time A National Party Leader Arrested Before Lok Sabha Polls: AAP

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody as he has been accorded Z security. Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody as he has been accorded Z security.

Mar 22, 2024 10:29 (IST) WATCH: Heavy Security Deployed Outside ED Office, Section 144 In Place

#ArvindKejriwalArrested | Heavy security outside Enforcement Directorate headquarters. Section 144 imposed in and around the area



Track LIVE updates: https://t.co/CsT3O6WOG7@aishvaryjain reports pic.twitter.com/ColpXGmy1O - NDTV (@ndtv) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 10:27 (IST) "Mockery Of Democracy": Kapil Sibbal Slams Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate, comments on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. •⁠ ⁠Sibal urges the INDIA Alliance to take action collectively against such occurrences. •⁠ ⁠He dismisses the case against Kejriwal as "zero," lacking substantial evidence. •⁠ ⁠Sibal criticizes the reliance on approvers' statements, pointing out the absence of concrete proof. •⁠ ⁠He denounces the situation as a mockery of democracy.



#WATCH | Delhi: On ED arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP and Senior advocate Kapil Sibal says, "INDIA Alliance has to decide what to do. I have been saying since the beginning that the alliance has to come together against all of this... This is a zero case... The... pic.twitter.com/YaNWHKgZ8H - ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 10:21 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Spends Night At Probe Agency Office After Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent the night at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office yesterday after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent the night at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office yesterday after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Mar 22, 2024 10:04 (IST) BREAKING: Probe Agency May Name AAP As Accused In Liquor Policy Case

Probe agency ED can also name the Aam Aadmi Party as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case. During the bail hearing of Manish Sisodia in the Supreme Court, the court also asked that if the money went to the Aam Aadmi Party, why not make it an accused.

Mar 22, 2024 10:02 (IST) BREAKING: First Round Of Arvind Kejriwal's Questioning Begins At ED Office

The Enforcement Directorate has begun the first round of questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The questioning will be recorded on cameras inside the ED office.

Mar 22, 2024 09:59 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal's Family Placed Under "House Arrest", Alleges AAP's Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai alleges Arvind Kejriwal's family has been placed under "house arrest". Mr Rai said he was not allowed to meet Mr Kejriwal's family.

Mar 22, 2024 09:54 (IST) Security Stepped Up Outside BJP headquarters In Delhi, Section 144 Imposed

Delhi Police on Friday morning stepped up security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gears have have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area.

Sources in the AAP said all Delhi MLAs and councillors have been asked to mobilise people at BJP headquarters and the party expects that a large number of people would be out on the streets to protest the arrest of Kejriwal.

According to a senior police officer, instructions have been issued to detain the protestors as Section 144 has been imposed outside BJP headquarters and ED office.



Mar 22, 2024 09:34 (IST) AAP MLA Rakhi Birla Detained For Protesting Outside Arvind Kejriwal's House

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rakhi Birla was detained for protesting outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mar 22, 2024 09:33 (IST) "Concerned About Arvind Kejriwal's Security": AAP's Atishi

"For the first time in the country, a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal has Z+ security cover. Now he is in the custody of ED of central government. We are concerned about his safety and security," AAP's Atishi said.

देश में पहली बार एक sitting Chief Minister को गिरफ़्तार किया गया है। अरविंद केजरीवाल के पास Z+ security cover होता है। अब वो केंद्र सरकार की ED की कस्टडी में हैं। हमें उनके safety और security की चिंता है। - Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 22, 2024 "For the first time in the country, a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal has Z+ security cover. Now he is in the custody of ED of central government. We are concerned about his safety and security," AAP's Atishi said.

Mar 22, 2024 09:32 (IST) Murder Of Democracy, Dictatorship: AAP On Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the battle has begun and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest against the "illegal" arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the battle has begun and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest against the "illegal" arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED.

Mar 22, 2024 09:09 (IST) Delhi Traffic Police's Advisory After AAP's Protest Call Outside BJP Office

Traffic Alert

On 22.03.2024, Due to Special arrangements, Traffic may remain affected on Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road.Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches till further notice. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 09:08 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Held In ED Lockup, Couldn't Sleep Last Night: Officials

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being held in one of the two lockups at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in Delhi. Officials said that the leader was unable to sleep properly at night and woke up early today. He ate breakfast and took his medicines.

Mar 22, 2024 09:03 (IST) ITO Metro Station Shut Ahead Of AAP's Protest In Delhi

The ITO Metro station of the Delhi Metro will remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm today



Service Update



On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024. - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2024 The ITO Metro station of the Delhi Metro will remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm today

Mar 22, 2024 09:02 (IST) Doctors Arrive To Conduct Medical Examination Of Arvind Kejriwal

A team of doctors have arrived at the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi to conduct the medical examination of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Security has been stepped up around the ED office as well as the AAP and BJP headquarters in the national capital.





Mar 22, 2024 08:57 (IST) "Arvind Kejriwal Is A Bad Idea": BJP's Sambit Patra Jabs AAP's Atishi

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise policy case, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that a high voltage drama was going on outside his residence. After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise policy case, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that a high voltage drama was going on outside his residence.

Mar 22, 2024 08:48 (IST) AAP Mumbai Alleges Cops Punched Workers During Protest Against Avrind Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party in Mumbai accuses police of "high-handedness" while protesting the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP's Maharashtra president Preeti Sharma Menon said their workers were shoved, beaten and punched and women workers were detained in the night.

"Unbelievable police brutality today. @AAPMumbai was dragged, beaten, punched while protesting against the unlawful arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by Modi's ED," Menon tweeted.



Mar 22, 2024 08:14 (IST) AAP Workers Protest Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Kerala



AAP Volunteers protesting different parts of Kerala against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.



AAP State President Vinod Mathew leads the protest #ArvindKejriwal#IStandWithKejriwal#ISupportArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/Qc0pj8TVSq - AAP Mission Kerala (@AAPMissionKL) March 22, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 08:11 (IST) "Karma Catches Up": Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest



He & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had 'trunk loads' of evidence against her. No one has seen the 'trunk' so far. Karma catches up! #KejriwalArrestedhttps://t.co/9W1sbFlEDo - Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) March 21, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 08:00 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal: All Top Leaders Arrested In Delhi Liquor Policy Case. See List

Three top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case. Three top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Mar 22, 2024 07:29 (IST) "Unconstitutional', 'Witch-Hunt': INDIA Bloc Slams Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has firmly brought together the INDIA bloc, which has been making headlines recently more for its differences than its unity. Minutes after the arrest, posts from key leaders across the Opposition flooded social media, criticising the Centre and the BJP in no uncertain terms. That the BJP is running scared ahead of the Lok Sabha election was the primary thought. Many declared that the people will respond to this with their votes. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has firmly brought together the INDIA bloc, which has been making headlines recently more for its differences than its unity. Minutes after the arrest, posts from key leaders across the Opposition flooded social media, criticising the Centre and the BJP in no uncertain terms. That the BJP is running scared ahead of the Lok Sabha election was the primary thought. Many declared that the people will respond to this with their votes.

Mar 22, 2024 07:27 (IST) Roads To AAP HQ In Delhi Blocked, Entry Of Vehicles Banned

Roads leading to AAP's headquarters in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg have been blocked. Entry of any vehicles have been prohibited. Roads leading to AAP's headquarters in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg have been blocked. Entry of any vehicles have been prohibited.

Mar 22, 2024 07:26 (IST) "Unlawful Arrest": KTR Hits Out At BJP Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest



Strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal Ji



The ED and the CBI have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of BJP. Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds & political vendetta is their sole purpose - KTR (@KTRBRS) March 21, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 07:24 (IST) Rahul Gandhi To Meet Arvind Kejriwal's Family To Offer Legal Aid: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet Arvind Kejriwal's family today and assure them of his support following the Delhi Chief Minister's arrest on Thursday. The Congress leader has talked to the family over pone last night. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet Arvind Kejriwal's family today and assure them of his support following the Delhi Chief Minister's arrest on Thursday. The Congress leader has talked to the family over pone last night.

Mar 22, 2024 07:10 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrested, Supreme Court Likely To Take Up His Case Today

Battlelines are drawn after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor policy scam, with his Aam Aadmi Party calling nationwide protests outside the BJP offices. Battlelines are drawn after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor policy scam, with his Aam Aadmi Party calling nationwide protests outside the BJP offices.