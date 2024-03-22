'Arvind Kejriwal Is A Bad Idea': BJP's Sambit Patra Jabs AAP's Atishi

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise policy case, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that a high voltage drama was going on outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal.

He further added, " If I have to describe it in one sentence then I would say that celebration of corruption is going on outside Kejriwal's residence."

Questioning the CM Kejriwal-led Delhi government he said, "If their Excise policy was so good, why was it cancelled? Why and how did you introduce cartelization in the whole process of liquor procurement?... Why did he give contracts to his close ones? Initially 5% commission was given which was increased to 12%, and even 7% additional commission was received by him in the form of black money."

He stated that there is no court left in this country which the AAP did not approach to spread their lies. Still, they did not get any relief from anywhere. "Atishi says Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea. I should say he is a bad idea," he added.

He further slammed, "There is no agency left that has not investigated this matter. The people of Delhi also knows the truth."

Questioning the Delhi government over ignoring the advice from the Delhi Excise department, he said, "You were warned against the privatisation of liquor so why did you not hear?"

"Why did you give contracts to black-listed companies owned by your friends? Back door commission was received in the form of black money," he added.

Patra said that the ED and the CBI have statements about crores of rupees and where they have been put by the AAP leaders.

Lashing out at Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, he said that Sisodia is behind bars for 14 months. Singh used to give grand speeches. No court has given relief to them.

Hailing the judiciary of the country, he said, "The courts work keeping facts in mind."

