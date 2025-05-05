BJP's Sambit Patra Meets Party MLAs, Ex Chief Minister In Manipur

The BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra has reached Manipur and after a series of meetings, invited BJP MLAs for a meeting at the City hotel, sparking speculation about fresh efforts at government formation, sources said. But neither Mr Patra, nor any leader of the BJP have commented on this. Manipur has been under President's Rule and there is a growing demand for a popular government. Recently, 21 BJP MLAS has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the request.

Mr Patra went to Churachandpur and later, met former Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his residence at Luwangsangbam. His last stop was the home of the Speaker Th Satyabrata.

In Churachandpur, Mr Patra, who is also the BJP national spokesperson and state in-charge, visited Vungzagin Valte - the MLA from Thanlon who survived a mob attack in May 2023.

He was seen shaking hands with the wheelchair-bound MLA Vungzagin Valte. Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute and student leaders like the Zomi Students Federation were also present at the occasion.

Sources said he is having a closed-door meeting with leaders of the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and the Zomi Council (ZC).

On February 13, the Centre had imposed President's rule in the violence-hit state after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki tribes in Manipur since May 2023.

