Sheila Dikshit A Beloved Daughter Of Congress: Rahul Gandhi

Sheila Dikshit dies at the age of 81, a family member confirmed to NDTV.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said he was "devastated" to hear the news of three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's death.

"I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.

My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief," he tweeted.

The official twitter handle of the Congress posted: "We regret to hear of the passing (away) of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief."

Sheila Dikshit was serving as the Delhi Congress chief, a charge she took over in January this year, ahead of the national elections. She had contested the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi constituency, but lost to the BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

Sheila Dikshit was admitted to Escorts hospital. She died at 3.55 pm today, her family members confirmed.

The hospital, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Sheila Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest.

Born in Punjab's Kapurthala, Ms Dikshit was credited with numerous people-friendly programmes.

