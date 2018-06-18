Peter Mukerjea Ready To Divorce Indrani Mukerjea, Says Lawyer The divorce procedure may take some time as both are in jail, a lawyer representing Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case told reporters outside a Mumbai court.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea has agreed for a divorce with his wife Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, her lawyer said today.The divorce procedure may take some time as both are in jail, a lawyer representing Indrani Mukerjea in the murder case told reporters outside a Mumbai court."We have received a reply through registered post from Peter's lawyer and they have agreed to divorce by mutual consent," she said. Peter Mukerjea's lawyers could not be reached for comments.Stating that the marriage had "irretrievably broken down", Ms Indrani had sent a divorce notice to Peter Mukerjea in April this year.Both Ms Indrani and Ms Peter are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora. Ms Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed in April 2012.The killing came to light in August 2015 when Mukerjeas' former driver Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans when he was arrested in another case.According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the killing was the fall-out of a financial dispute.Meanwhile, the defence lawyers today completed the cross-examination of Pradeep Waghmare, a former domestic help of the Mukerjeas.They submitted that there were some contradictions in his statement to the police.He had told the police, which probed the case before the CBI took over, that he had sought Rs 20,000 from Ms Indrani for his children's education, and when she refused, he got angry and quit the job. However, in the court, Waghmare said this was not his reason for quitting, and the police had put words in his mouth.The next hearing is scheduled for June 25.