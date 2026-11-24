A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Assam's Silchar for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl, while two police personnel have been suspended for allegedly failing to act when the child's family first approached them with a complaint.

The accused, identified as Rahul Roy alias Raju, was arrested on the outskirts of Silchar while allegedly attempting to flee the area, police said.

According to the victim's family, Roy was in a relationship with the girl's divorced mother and the two were planning to get married. Roy, who is also divorced, used to take care of the child, who reportedly considered him a father figure and called him "Baba", the Bengali word for father.

The case came to light on November 11 after the girl fell ill. Her mother alleged that Roy had sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions.

The family claimed they approached the Rangirkhari Police Outpost on the same day to report the matter, but their complaint was not registered. The mother further alleged that despite repeated requests, the police did not arrange a medical examination for the child.

The family later approached Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) PP Saikia with a fresh complaint. Following this, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and police launched a search operation to trace the accused.

Police said Roy was subsequently located near Rangpur and arrested before he could leave the area.

Speaking to reporters, the victim's mother said she had trusted Roy around her daughter and had been planning to marry him. She alleged that the child did not disclose the abuse earlier because the accused had threatened her.

Police said the girl will undergo a medical examination, while Roy is being questioned in connection with the case. He is expected to be produced before a court.

Meanwhile, Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said sub-inspector Ananta Sinha and constable Haripada Roy have been suspended over allegations that they failed to register the family's complaint when it was first reported.

An internal inquiry has been ordered into the conduct of the two personnel. Police said further action would be taken in accordance with the law.