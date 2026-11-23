A leopard attack in an Assam village left four people injured after an attempt by forest personnel to capture the animal went wrong. The incident took place at Lezai Dewanbari village in Dibrugarh on Sunday, where the leopard reportedly escaped from a net during the rescue operation and attacked people. The animal was later killed by local residents.

The leopard was spotted in the village on Sunday morning. After noticing the animal, residents informed the forest department, after which forest personnel reached the spot to capture it.

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However, the rescue operation reportedly faced difficulties as the forest team arrived with only a net and took the help of local residents to catch the leopard.

During the operation, the animal managed to break free from the net and attacked four people, leaving them injured. Following the incident, local residents killed the leopard.

The injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident created considerable concern in the village, with questions being raised about the forest department's preparedness and the way the rescue operation was handled.