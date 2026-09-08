Leopard Hit By Car Attacks Forest Official During Rescue In Karnataka, Video Goes Viral

A leopard injured after being hit by a car on a highway in Davangere attacked a Forest Department official during a rescue operation. The footage of the dramatic incident is now going viral on social media. As per reports, the leopard was found injured on the highway following the collision, prompting forest officials to rush to the spot. The rescue team tranquilised the animal before attempting to secure it and move it to a medical facility.

However, the sedative had not fully taken effect when the leopard suddenly lunged at one of the officials. In the video, the animal can be seen pouncing on the official and knocking him to the ground.

His colleagues immediately stepped in to help, using a stick to distract the leopard and drive it away. The official was then able to get back on his feet as the animal moved away from the group.

Here's the video:

The injured leopard subsequently crawled towards a grassy area beside the highway, where the rescue team continued working to safely secure it. The animal was eventually rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident has since sparked discussion online about the dangers faced by both wildlife and rescuers during such operations, as well as concerns over the impact of roads and expanding infrastructure on animals. The viral footage has also renewed attention on the importance of road safety measures in areas where highways pass through wildlife habitats.

One user wrote, "This happens in rescues. And we will see these cases in increasing numbers due to human activities and infrastructure without a thought."

Another commented, "The way the driver just sped off after hitting it is the real crime here. The forest officials were literally doing their job and still got attacked. Nobody talks about how these animals are forced onto highways because we bulldozed everything they had."

A third said, "Sad that we still handle precious wild animals with sticks. They could have used a tranquiliser and moved to their safe location. Both would be safe. Unfortunately, we say the leopard attacked. You just can't go with bare hands as if you are handling a pet."