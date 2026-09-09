<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Amrapali Dubey And Mahhi Vij Clear The Air Over <i>'Bhabhi'</i> Comment

A light moment inside the Bigg Boss 20 house took an uncomfortable turn after Mahhi Vij's repeated use of the word “Bhabhi” left Amrapali Dubey concerned about how the joke could be seen by Bhojpuri audiences. The actress later spoke to Mahhi about it and made sure to clarify that the term was not meant to target the Bhojpuri industry.

The conversation started when Amrapali was getting changed inside the house. She indirectly asked Qazi Touqeer to step out of the changing area. Mahhi then helped him understand that Amrapali wanted some privacy, after which Qazi left.

Once he was out, Mahhi made a joke about the situation. She said, “Jata nahi yaha se, uske man tha dekhne ka. Keh raha, ‘Maine dekhna hai Bhabhi ko saree pehnte hue.'”

The comment soon became a talking point among the housemates. For Amrapali, however, the concern was not simply about the joke. She felt that the repeated use of “Bhabhi” could be taken differently by people watching the show, especially those familiar with Bhojpuri culture.

Amrapali later decided to speak directly to Mahhi instead of letting the matter grow. During their conversation, she explained why she was worried about the reaction from her fans.

She told Mahhi, “Yaar Mahhi ji, Bhojpuri culture mein bhabhi ji wala mazaak... woh log offence na lein bas.”

Mahhi then explained that she did not mean anything negative by the word. She said, “Mujhe pata hai bhabhi maa samaan hoti hai.”

Amrapali And Mahhi Clarify Their Comments

The two actors later addressed the issue together and apologised to Bhojpuri audiences and the industry. Mahhi made it clear that her comment was not directed at Bhojpuri culture.

She said, “Guys, maine bhabhi Bhojpuri ke usme nahi bola. Main sirf masti kar rahi thi.”

Amrapali also joined in and addressed viewers, saying, “We love our Bhabhis and Bhaujis. We genuinely love you.”

Amrapali further explained that “Bhabhi” is used as a respectful term in Bhojpuri culture. She also pointed out that references to the word are common in Bhojpuri songs and entertainment. Mahhi stood by the fact that her comment was made only in a fun way.

By the end of the conversation, both made it clear that there was no intention to insult anyone. Amrapali also reassured viewers that the use of the word did not mean that they were targeting any person or section of the industry.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6. New episodes of the reality show stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.