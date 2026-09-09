Leopard Sneaks Into Rudraprayag Home, Brave Dog Fights Back In Dramatic Video

A dramatic video capturing a leopard attacking a pet dog in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has left local residents shaken and increasingly worried about wildlife straying into residential neighbourhoods.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night at a residence near the Vikas Bhawan office. Under the cover of darkness, a leopard slipped into the home's courtyard and attacked the dog while it was fast asleep.

Instead of retreating, the dog fought back bravely.

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The two animals locked into an intense struggle just steps from the home's doorway. Despite the leopard's superior size and strength, the dog refused to give up ground, snapping and battling back relentlessly.

Overwhelmed by the pet's fierce resistance, the big cat eventually gave up the fight and fled the premises. The dog even chased it.

The video then shows a person coming out of the door.

Watch the video here:

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While the pet managed to survive the encounter, the late-night clash has sparked deep concern across the community.

Residents report that leopard sightings near residential areas have picked up in recent weeks, creating a constant safety hazard for both families and domestic animals.

In the wake of Tuesday's attack, the locals have also called on the Forest Department to step up nighttime patrols in the area and actively track the leopard's movements to prevent further incidents.