Mystery Military Drone Crashes In Uttarakhand Hills, Investigation Under Way

Panic spread across parts of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Thursday afternoon after reports emerged of a possible helicopter crash in a remote mountainous area. However, an initial investigation revealed that the object involved was an advanced military training drone and not a helicopter.

The incident took place near the Kakodakhal-Bijrakot motor road in the Sari region of Rudraprayag district. According to officials, local authorities and the disaster management department immediately launched a response operation after receiving information about the crash.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that teams were sent to the site to gather information and assess the situation. Upon inspection, officials confirmed that the wreckage belonged to an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) used by the Indian armed forces for training purposes and testing weapon systems.

The drone is understood to be the type used by the Army, Air Force and Navy during military exercises. News of the crash quickly spread across the region, drawing a large number of local residents to the site.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear. Preliminary speculation has focused on the possibility of a technical malfunction, a control system failure or another operational issue. However, officials said that the actual cause would only be determined after a detailed technical investigation.

Relevant agencies have reached the crash site and have begun their inquiry. Investigators are expected to examine the drone's systems and operational records to establish what led to the incident.

The findings of the investigation report are expected to provide answers to the questions surrounding the mysterious crash in the mountainous region of Rudraprayag.