"Beat Him With Slippers": Karnataka Minister Abuses BJP MLA On Camera

Karnataka Minister SS Mallikarjun has been caught on camera using profane and abusive language against Harihara BJP MLA BP Harish. The incident happened during an interaction with local farmers over the release of water from the Bhadra reservoir.

The controversy erupted when a group of farmers from the Harihar region approached District Minister Mallikarjun to request irrigation water from the Bhadra reservoir. The farmers mentioned they had come to meet the minister on the MLA's advice. This prompted an abusive outburst from the minister, which was caught on camera.

"There is no water to drink, no water for the cattle. When we ask Harish Anna, he said ask the minister," the farmers told Mallikarjun.

An angry minister then used derogatory language for the BJP MLA and asked the villagers to "beat him with slippers". The minister also asked the farmers not to give respect to the MLA by calling him "anna" (big brother).

Hitting out at the minister over his remarks, the BJP MLA said that instead of listening to the farmers' concerns, the minister resorted to abusive language against him.

"Instead of behaving properly with the farmers, he has used vulgar language about me. People will teach him a lesson," Harish said.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra also lashed out at Mallikarjun over his language.

"The Davanagere in-charge minister has used unparliamentary language against our Harihara MLA BP Harish. He has abused his parents as well. It is not just an insult to Harish but to the people of his constituency. If you speak in this manner just because you have power, people will decide about you in the coming days," Vijayendra said.