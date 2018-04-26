'Agree With Saroj Khan': Shatrughan Sinha Airs Views On 'Casting Couch'

"Neither Saroj Khan nor Renuka Chowdhary is wrong. Sexual favours are demanded and given in both the entertainment world and in politics. It's an old and time-tested way of getting ahead in life. 'You please, me I'll please you'," he said, according to news agency IANS.
And then came the bit that could rile many. "This has been happening since time immemorial. What is there to get so upset about," Mr Sinha said.
Defending Ms Khan, he said: "Saroj Khan's contribution to choreography and to shaping the careers of Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and the late much-missed Sridevi, was invaluable. Saroj Khan is a legend in her own right. She often speaks from her heart and lets emotional correctness rule over political correctness. If she said that girls have to compromise sexually in Bollywood, she must be aware of what goes on."
Admitting that the "casting couch" was a reality, he said, "I completely agree with both Saroj and Renuka. I know the kind of compromises girls have to make to get into films. Perhaps Sarojji has herself gone through her own pain and humiliation."
Comments
However, Mr Sinha asserted - like Ms Khan - that being part of such an arrangement was a personal choice. "What happens on the couch or wherever two people come together is a matter of personal choice. No one is forcing any girl or boy to lie down on the couch. You have something to give and you are offering it to someone who is interested. Where is the coercion or compulsion?" he said.