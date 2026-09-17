Shatabdi Express Halted As Punjab Farmers' Statewide Blockade Hits Rail Traffic

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Thursday launched a statewide "Rail Roko" agitation across Punjab, bringing train movement to a halt at multiple locations as farmers and farm workers occupied railway tracks over a list of long-pending demands.

In Amritsar, protesters staged a sit-in at Devidaspura, while the Shatabdi Express was stopped at Beas railway station amid the agitation. Rail traffic was also hit in Gurdaspur, Moga, Ferozepur and Sangrur, with protesters blocking tracks at different locations.

In Ferozepur, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee blocked the Ferozepur-Jalandhar railway line at Malawala railway station, where farmers began their sit-in around noon.

Meanwhile, talks were underway in Amritsar between senior Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, other farmer representatives, IG Border Range and the Deputy Commissioner, as the administration sought to engage with the protesters over their demands.

Punjab unit president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said the agitation was aimed at pressing the Centre and Punjab government to address issues concerning farmers and agricultural labourers.

Farmers' key demands:

* Clarity on the proposed India-US trade deal and its implications for farmers.

* The government's position on the Electricity Amendment Act.

* Clarity on the proposed Seed Act.

* Clarification on whether cooperative centres are being scrapped.

* Compensation for losses of around Rs 3.77 crore allegedly suffered during the Shambhu-Khanauri farmers' agitation, which protesters say is still pending.

* Farmers allege that their demands have so far been ignored by the governments.

The statewide rail blockade has once again brought the farmers' unresolved demands into focus, with negotiations in Amritsar taking place alongside disruptions to rail services across Punjab.