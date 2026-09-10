'Forcibly Cremated': Family Of Man Who Named AAP Minister In 'Suicide' Video

The controversy surrounding the death of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer from Sangrur district, has taken a fresh political turn after a new video emerged in which his family members alleged that his cremation was carried out forcibly and without their consent.

Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, died by allegedly consuming poison shortly after publicly questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema regarding the unchecked drug menace that had affected his own son.

Following the interaction, Gulzar Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister.

Shortly before his death, he recorded a video naming some individuals.

In the video, the family members demand action against all those whose names were allegedly mentioned by Gulzar Singh in the video. The name of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema is also mentioned in the video, adding a political dimension to the case.

The family has alleged that they were not allowed to proceed with the cremation according to their wishes and that the last rites were carried out amid heavy police presence. They have now announced that they will not proceed with further religious rituals, including the Bhog ceremony, until action is taken against those they hold responsible.

The allegations have triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition, with the BJP and Congress accusing the AAP government of misusing state machinery and attempting to suppress the family's demand for justice.

BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar said the family's allegation that Gulzar Singh's cremation was carried out forcibly by the Punjab government machinery raised "grave questions of abuse of power and denial of basic dignity." He demanded accountability from Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and said the AAP government could not "hide from these questions or silence the family."

Brar also demanded Cheema's resignation.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also stepped up the attack on the Punjab government. Khaira demanded the immediate arrest of the minister, his dismissal from the Cabinet and registration of an FIR against all those allegedly involved in carrying out the cremation with police assistance.

The latest development comes amid an already escalating political confrontation over the Gulzar Singh case. Earlier, a public war of words had erupted on social media between AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue.

Questions are now being raised over the circumstances surrounding the cremation and the role of the police and government machinery.