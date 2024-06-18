Shashi Tharoor's Shoutout For Priyanka Gandhi After Wayanad Announcement

The Wayanad seat was previously held by Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was given a shoutout by party leaders including Shashi Tharoor and her husband Robert Vadra after it was announced that she would be contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, a seat previously held by his brother Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Tharoor took to X, proclaiming, "No more doubt, here comes Priyanka." Robert Vadra echoed this sentiment by sharing the same image with folded hands and a heart emoji.

Since her entry into active politics in 2019, Priyanka, 52, has been seen as a potential challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly from Varanasi, and as a successor to Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. However, the Congress party has now decided to field her from Kerala's Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi, who recently decided to vacate the Wayanad seat for Priyanka while retaining Rae Bareli, has expressed confidence in her abilities to carry forward his legacy in Kerala.

"I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad. All I'll say is that I won't let them feel his (Rahul's) absence. I will work hard and try my best to make everybody happy and be a good representative," Priyanka said.

Her candidacy is seen as a strategic move by the Congress to strengthen its position in a state where the party has performed well in recent elections.

Priyanka's political journey has been marked by her roles as the general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh and later the entire state. Despite mixed results in the 2019 polls, she continued to bolster the party's grassroots presence. By December 2023, she had become the Congress' key strategist and star campaigner for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, contributing significantly to the party's improved performance, which saw it secure 99 seats, up from 52 in 2019.

Robert Vadra, Priyanka's husband, who had earlier shown interest in contesting from Amethi, expressed his support as she takes on this new challenge. If Priyanka wins the bypolls, it will mark the first time that three members of the Gandhi family will be in Parliament, with Sonia Gandhi representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha.

"I extend my best wishes to Mrs. @priyankagandhi ji on being declared the candidate by the Congress Party from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. I have full faith that the people of Wayanad will bless Priyanka ji wholeheartedly and will make her their voice and send her to Parliament," Congress leader Sachin Pilot wrote.

Party leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "The voice of the people will resonate much louder with both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi present inside the Parliament."

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran welcomed Priyanka's entry into Wayanad, stating, "From now on, two Gandhi voices will rise for Kerala in Parliament! Wayanad is stepping into history."