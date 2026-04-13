Serial Killer, Who Targeted Women Living Alone, Arrested In Andhra Pradesh

A serial killer, wanted in 21 cases across the country for robberies and targeting women who lived alone, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Monday. His woman accomplice, identified as Rajamma, has also been taken into custody.

Vishwanath, also known as Prashanth and Aziz, had been on the run for many years, frequently changing identities to evade arrest.

According to the police, he was 'most-wanted' in cases across Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

The notorious killer had been living under a carefully constructed fake identity in Tirupati since 2024. The investigation into the robbery-murder case of Munishwari in Ramachandrapuram led the cops to notice similarities between multiple cases where many women living alone were targeted by gaining their trust and then killed in a pre-planned manner before fleeing with their gold jewellery.

The accused is believed to have used an auto-rickshaw to travel during the crimes.

Technical surveillance, CCTV tracking, and informant networks helped police zero in on the auto-rickshaw, and Vishwanath was subsequently detained. The cops also recovered gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 20 lakh from the accused.

Vishwanath was involved in four murders in Tirupati district alone - particularly in Tiruchanoor, Ramachandrapuram and Pitchatur areas.

Investigation revealed that the killer used a "trust-and-strike" method where he approached victims under pretences, gaining entry into homes, and then committing the crime.

His accomplice, Rajamma, allegedly helped him with logistics and shelter.

"The man is a hardened offender linked to 21 serious cases, including murders and robberies across three states. He carefully selected targets and planned each crime to avoid suspicion. His arrest brings relief not only to Tirupati residents but also to police departments in other states. We are now working to connect him to unsolved cases and ensure justice for the victims," Tirupati Superintendent of Police said.

Vishwanath was convicted in a 2018 Kerala murder case and later escaped custody. A Rs 2 lakh reward was announced by the Kerala police for those who provide information leading to his capture. According to the police, the serial killer used forged Aadhaar details and disguises to blend into different communities, making it difficult to trace his movements.