Senior Bank Staffer Falls Prey To Sextortion, Loses Rs 2.5 Lakh: Cops

A 26-year-old senior executive of a private bank, who is also the son of a police personnel, coughed up Rs 2.5 lakh after he was caught in sextortion, police said on Monday.

The complainant lost the money in the early hours of Thursday (August 15) when he was at his home in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area.

In his complaint, the bank executive said he received a friend request from a woman, who identified herself as Kriti Sharma, on Instagram around 1 am. He accepted the request and the two started chatting, said an official citing the FIR.

The complainant shared his mobile number with the woman, who then made a WhatsApp video call to him. The woman on the other side was naked and she urged him to take off his clothes, as per the FIR.

The bank executive told police he later learnt that the woman had recorded the video call without his knowledge.

Around 1.20 am, he received his video from the same number, with the woman threatening to share it with his Instagram contacts and on social media if he didn't pay her money.

The woman promised to delete the video if the complainant paid Rs 1 lakh. After he complied, she made more demands, eventually extracting Rs 2.5 lakh through five UPI transactions, the official said.

Realising that he was trapped and duped, the bank executive approached the Dadar police and filed a complaint, the official said.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

