Shiv Sena Rebels Leave Guwahati For Goa Ahead Of Trust Vote In Mumbai Tomorrow

Eknath Shinde is leading the mutiny in the Shiv Sena. (File)

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde left their hotel in Guwahati and boarded a chartered flight to Goa just after 5pm today, before they move to Mumbai tomorrow as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government faces a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly.

A hotel is booked for them in Goa already, sources said.

#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs raise slogans of "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai" and "Eknath Shinde sahab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain", as they arrive at Guwahati airport. pic.twitter.com/GkT9lguY3V — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The 40 MLAs were at a five-star hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam for the past week as they try to unseat the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. Eknath Shinde claims to have the support of 50 MLAs, including 40 of the Sena's 55 MLAs. The rebels want the Sena to shun the NCP and Congress to form a government with "natural ideological ally" BJP instead. Their move to Goa, another BJP-ruled state, is apparently for convenience as it's closer to Mumbai.

Before they finally left, the MLAs had boarded buses at 10 in the morning too, but returned after a visit to the famous Kamakhya Temple. They had said they would wait for the Supreme Court's order on Team Thackeray's petition challenging the Governor's order for an assembly vote. The court is yet to decide, but the MLAs left for their next destination anyway.

Governor Bhagwat Singh Koshyari ordered the test of strength after BJP leaders met him and told him that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has lost its majority The Thackeray camp went to the Supreme Court, arguing that the order is illegal because 16 rebel MLAs have yet to respond to the Deputy Speaker's notices for disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Mumbai BJP Secretary Vivekanand Gupta said no order of the Supreme Court is binding on the Governor as he is not a respondent in the disqualification matter. "The Governor being the constitutional head is well with(in) his rights to call for floor test, when MLAs have shown no confidence in the government," Mr Gupta tweeted.