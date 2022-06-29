Guwahati To Goa: Sena Rebels' Next Move Ahead Of Floor Test Tomorrow

Private jets are expected to land at around 4:30 pm in Goa, according to sources.

Shiv Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde will move from Guwahati to Goa today as Uddhav Thackeray is ordered to prove a majority in the floor test tomorrow, sources say. The rebel camp might stay at the Taj Resort & Convention Centre where 71 rooms have reportedly been booked. Private jets are expected to land at around 4:30 pm in Goa, according to sources.

Buses have entered the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati and security stepped up in speculation of the rebel MLAs moving out of the Guwahati hotel where they have been staying for a week now. Sources say they will move out of the 5-star hotel by 12-12:30 pm and may fly out to the coastal state early evening.

Being a BJP-ruled state, and located closer to Mumbai, Goa will be a convenient layover for the MLAs who will be required to show up for the special Maharashtra assembly session tomorrow morning where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray faces a critical floor test to prove his majority.

The Maharashtra Governor has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove a majority tomorrow. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to the Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat calling for a special session at 11 am.

Sena MLA Sanjay Raut this morning said they will go to the Supreme Court against the demand to prove a majority, a week after nearly 40 MLAs rebelled against Mr Thackeray.

"How can a floor test be asked for when the disqualification of 16 MLA has been deferred by the Supreme Court till 11th July? How can these MLAs participate in the floor test till their disqualification status is not decided and the other matters for which notice sent is sub judice?" Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted. "This would be contempt of court proceedings if a floor test were conducted despite the matter not getting a final hearing in the SC [Supreme Court]," she said.