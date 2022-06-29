Uddhav Thackeray Ordered To Prove Majority Tomorrow: 10 Facts

Sena MLA Sanjay Raut this morning said they will go to the Supreme Court against the demand to prove majority, a week after nearly 40 MLAs rebelled against Mr Thackeray.

"How can a floor test be asked for when the disqualification of 16 MLA has deferred by the Supreme Court till 11th July? How can these MLAs participate in the floor test till their disqualification status not decided and the other matters for which notice sent is sub judice?" Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted. "This would be contempt of court proceedings if floor test conducted despite the matter not getting final hearing in the SC [Supreme Court]," she said.

The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who are staying at a five-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati, will have return to Mumbai to participate in the trust vote.

Mr Shinde and some of the rebels went to a temple this morning in Assam's main city by the Brahmaputra River where he told reporters he would return to Mumbai tomorrow.

Team Thackeray had asked the Deputy Speaker to disqualify 16 MLAs including Mr Shinde, after which the rebel camp approached the Supreme Court, calling the move illegal.

The court gave the rebel Sena MLAs time until July 12 to respond to notices for their possible disqualification.

But the Governor has asked Mr Thackeray to prove majority much before the date by which the rebels have been asked to respond.

"The Leader of Opposition...personally visited me...I was briefed about the political situation in the state and thereafter the Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that Chief Minister has lost the majority in Vidhan Sabha," the Governor said in the letter.

The test of majority will be telecast live, and the proceedings will be recorded on camera by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat through an independent agency, the Governor said. "In order to ensure free and fair voting, it shall be conducted by asking members to rise in their seats for the purpose of counting votes..." Mr Koshyari said.