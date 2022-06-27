'A Win For Balasaheb's Hindutva': Eknath Shinde Claims Sena Legacy After Relief From Supreme Court

Eknath Shinde, leader of the ongoing mutiny against the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, claimed a victory on Monday evening after the Supreme Court gave time until July 12 for the rebel Sena MLAs to respond to notices for their possible disqualification from assembly membership. The original deadline was 5.30 pm, Monday.

The notices to Mr Shinde and 15 other legislators were issued by the deputy speaker after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena sought action under the anti-defection law.

In a tweet in Marathi, Mr Shinde said, "This is a win for Hindutva emperor Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb."

In one sentence, Mr Shinde laid a claim to the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's father; and also of Anand Dighe, who was a senior Sena leader from Mr Shinde's stronghold of Thane.