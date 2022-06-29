Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Governor Calls For Floor Test Tomorrow

Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of nearly 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. (File)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for a floor test in the state assembly tomorrow, in the latest turn of events in the state minister Eknath Shinde-led rebellion against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Governor has sent letter to the Secretary of Maharashtra legislative assembly, calling for a special session tomorrow. A day earlier, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the Governor urging for floor test.

Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of nearly 40 (out of 55) Sena MLAs, thus pushing it the Maha Vikas Aghadi government - comprising of Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress - to the brink of collapse. He said he and the rebel MLAs camping with him in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam will be back in Mumbai tomorrow.

Jun 29, 2022 09:24 (IST) Maharashtra: Team Thackeray Preparing To Move Supreme Court Against Floor Test

The Uddhav Thackeray side is preparing a plea to move the Supreme Court against the Governor's order for floor test tomorrow. The legal team is waiting for the final call from Mr Thackeray to file the plea because he will be the petitioner as the Governor has asked him to prove his majority.