Maharashtra Lost A Sensitive Chief Minister Today: Sena's Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray stepped down today saying he is not interested "in playing the numbers' game".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra today lost a sensitive and cultured chief minister today. Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Mr Raut said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister stepped down extremely gracefully.

"We have lost a sensitive and cultured Chief Minister. History tells us that fraudsters do not meet a happy end," Mr Raut said in a tweet.

He also said that this is the beginning of Shiv Sena's grand victory.

"This is the beginning of the grand victory of Shiv Sena. We will eat sticks, we will go to jail, but will keep Balasaheb's Shiv Sena burning," the Sena leader said.

Earlier today, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down saying that he is not interested "in playing the numbers' game". His announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly tomorrow.