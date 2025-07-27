Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree After 13 Years For Cousin Uddhav's Birthday

In a move that has reignited long-drawn speculation in Maharashtra politics, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday visited Matoshree, the residence of his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. This was the first time in 13 years that Raj stepped into the house he once called home. His last visit to Matoshree was in 2012, after the death of Bal Thackeray, his uncle and of Shiv Sena founder.

While the visit was brief, just around 20 minutes, it was loaded with political symbolism.

Flanked by senior MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai, Raj Thackeray made the unannounced call on the occasion of Uddhav Thackeray's 65th birthday.

The optics of the visit set off a wave of speculation about a possible thaw in the frosty relation between the Thackeray cousins and a potential alliance between their parties ahead of the crucial civic polls.

"Happiness Multiplied"

Reacting to the surprise visit, Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional chord.

"We say that happiness doubles, but today it multiplied more than that. I am sure that the future will be good too," said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief.

After the joint rally on July 5, sources within MNS had suggested that Raj Thackeray was being cautious before initiating or showing much interest in the alliance because of the lack of confidence shown by the erstwhile united Shiv Sena in 2014 and 2017. He had even ordered his leaders to not speak in the media without consulting him.

BJP Plays Down Meet

While the BJP attempted to downplay the meeting, party leaders didn't miss the chance to underline the irony of the moment.

"If people are exchanging greetings for birthdays, especially if they are family, then no one has a reason to feel bad. But in this case, we should praise Raj Thackeray, that he showed a large heart and reached Matoshree to wish Uddhav Thackeray," said BJP minister Nitesh Rane.

But Rane also threw in a sharp dig:

"Raj Saheb went to Matoshree, but did Uddhav Thackeray visit him on his birthday? The same Uddhav Thackeray who had plotted to oust Raj from Matoshree is now welcoming him back. This is what downfall looks like."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, dismissed speculation by urging that not too much be read into the meet.

"To say what's in some people's hearts reflects the heart of Maharashtra is a huge statement. What's truly in Maharashtra's heart was seen in the Vidhan Sabha and will be seen again in the civic polls."

Birthday Tweet or a Signal to Shinde?

What fanned the flames further was Raj Thackeray's birthday post referring to Uddhav as "Shiv Sena Pakshapramukh", a designation at the heart of the Sena's split and subsequent legal battle. This comes as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp has tried repeatedly to court Raj in recent months.

Despite this, some Mahayuti leaders attempted to steer attention away from political interpretations. Minister Uday Samant called the visit "a happy moment for all" and said,

"We shouldn't impose political angles on emotional family meetings. Raj Thackeray went to greet Uddhavji with genuine goodwill."

Allies See Signals

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLC Amol Mitkari, however, welcomed the development.

"Though the meeting seemed ceremonial, there's a strong political context here. There's a likelihood that both parties will come together for the upcoming elections," he said.

"Going to wish someone for their birthday doesn't mean you're joining hands. Also, no one can replace Balasaheb's legacy as Sena chief," said Minister of state for Home Yogesh Kadam from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

Why does this matter to the BJP?

Though the civic polls are yet to be officially announced, political parties across the state have already kicked off their preparations for the next major election. From the movement of key leaders to strategic policy decisions and shifting alliance equations, every step is being executed with an eye on the urban voter, tailored to suit the unique dynamics of each city.

At the heart of this electoral chessboard lies the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, India's richest civic body and a long-awaited prize for the BJP.

After narrowly missing the mark in 2017, the saffron party is determined not to leave any room for its rivals this time. It is in this context that the potential reunion of the Thackeray cousins has gained traction.

For many Mumbaikars, such a coming together carries emotional and political weight, and that is precisely what the BJP is watching closely, and warily.