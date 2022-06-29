2 Cities, Airport Renamed: Uddhav Thackeray's Moves As He Faces Vote

Even as the Maharashtra government hangs on precariously amid a mutiny, the state cabinet led by Uddhav Thackeray today approved renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv, apparently to be seen as true keepers of the party's Maratha-Hindutva ideology.

Sambhaji was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Maratha king after whom the party is named. Aurangabad got its name in the 17th century when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was the region's governor. Renaming it after Sambhaji, whose execution was ordered by Aurangzeb, has for long been the party's demand.

Osmanabad, named after Hyderabad's last ruler Mir Osman Ali Khan, derives its new name, Dharashiv, from 6th-century caves near the city.

The timing is crucial as the rebels led by Eknath Shinde are challenging Team Thackeray on the plank of ideology.

The cabinet also decided to name a new airport in Navi Mumbai after DB Patil, a leader of the people displaced to build the satellite town.