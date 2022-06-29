5 Big Points From Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation Speech



Uddhav Thackeray said he respected the Supreme Court judgment.

Mumbai: Minutes after the Supreme Court ruled against him, Uddhav Thackeray, in a speech on Facebook, said he is resigning as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The court had ruled that Mr Thackeray must prove his majority tomorrow in the assembly.

These are te 5 highlights from his speech:

  1. We must respect the Supreme Court's verdict.

  2. I am resigning as Chief Minister. I don't want a hand in the blood of Shiv Sainiks that may be spilled tomorrow.

  3. Those whom we promoted and built up, they are the ones who have betrayed us.

  4. I came to power unexpectedly, and I'm exiting in a similar fashion.

  5. Sena is one family, will not let it be pulled apart. I am not going anywhere, I will gather all our supporters, we will recoup.



