5 Big Points From Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation Speech

Mumbai: Minutes after the Supreme Court ruled against him, Uddhav Thackeray, in a speech on Facebook, said he is resigning as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The court had ruled that Mr Thackeray must prove his majority tomorrow in the assembly.
These are te 5 highlights from his speech:
We must respect the Supreme Court's verdict.
I am resigning as Chief Minister. I don't want a hand in the blood of Shiv Sainiks that may be spilled tomorrow.
Those whom we promoted and built up, they are the ones who have betrayed us.
I came to power unexpectedly, and I'm exiting in a similar fashion.
Sena is one family, will not let it be pulled apart. I am not going anywhere, I will gather all our supporters, we will recoup.