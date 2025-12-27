On Camera, Shiv Sena Councillor's Husband Hacked To Death On Busy Road

A group of men allegedly hacked to death the 45-year-old husband of a newly-elected Shiv Sena councillor using various sharp weapons, including a sword, in Khopoli town of Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday morning, officials said.

The victim was identified as Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe alias Appa, a resident of Khalapur taluka, a police official said.

He was the husband of newly-elected Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe in the Khopoli Municipal Council.

As per the preliminary investigation, the murder was a fallout of Kalokhe's political rivalry with his opponent, who lost the recent election.

Kalokhe was attacked near a bar in Vihari area around 7 when he was returning home after dropping his daughters at Shishumandir School, showed a disturbing video.

The attackers chased Kalokhe, pinned him down, and assaulted him with a sword, a sickle and an axe, showed the video.

Eight police teams are searching for the accused. So far, the main accused, Ravindra Devkar, and his son Darshan have been arrested.

Following the murder, Shiv Sena workers and local residents surrounded the Khopoli police station. The family has accused the police of negligence.

A case of murder and criminal conspiracy was registered at the Khopoli police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).