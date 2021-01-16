See Pics Of Jan Shatabdi Express With Vistadome Coaches Shared By PM Modi

Jan Shatabdi: Vistadome coaches have a bigger viewing area and mostly transparent roof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared photos of the Jan Shatabdi Express that will run between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train is among seven others that PM Modi will flag off tomorrow via video conferencing.

"One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches. Sharing some glimpses," PM Modi tweeted.

Vistadome coaches have a bigger viewing area and mostly transparent roof.

These trains will connect the Statue of Unity with different locations and enable visitors to reach Kevadia easily.

"Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India..." PM Modi tweeted.

During the programme tomorrow, other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated. This includes new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadia.



The Prime Minister will also inaugurate other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat tomorrow, the government said in a statement today.

"These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadia station is India's first railway station with a green building certification," the government said.

"The projects will add fillip to development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of river Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities," it said.

Apart from the Jan Shatabdi, the seven trains are Mahamana Express, Dadar-Kevadia Express, Nizamuddin-Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express, Kevadia-Rewa Express, Chennai-Kevadia Express, and two MEMU trains between Kevadia and Pratapnagar.