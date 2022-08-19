Security Increased In Mathura Ahead Of Janmashtami Celebrations

The major crossings across the city have been decorated with cloth strips.(File)

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the major temples here as the city gears up for Janmashtami celebrations slated for Friday, officials said on Thursday.

"Security has been increased in and around the major temples of Brijbhumi, especially at Sri Krishna Janmasthan as thousands of people every year pay their obeisance to the deity there," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Police personnel in plain clothes have also been posted in major temples to prevent incidents of theft of mobile phones and cash, chain snatching and misbehaving with women, he said.

Parking arrangements at every entrance of Mathura and Vrindavan have been made as traffic restrictions are imposed on entry into the city.

Meanwhile, UP Cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary on Thursday inaugurated the procession of artistes invited from different parts of the country to present their performances related to lord Krishna.

The programme was jointly organised by UP Brij Tirth Vikas Parishad and the department of tourism.

The major crossings across the city have also been decorated with cloth strips and colourful lights.

Every visitor to temples based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan at the time of midnight 'Abhishek' would be provided 'prasadam' after religious ritual, which was stopped due to Covid restrictions, Secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Kapil Sharma said.

Preparations are also in full swing in Radha Raman, Radha Damodar and Tedhe Khambewala temples of Vrindavan as Janmashtami in these ancient temples would be celebrated during the day instead of night on Friday.

Gokul, the place of foster parents of Krishna, is gearing up to celebrate the arrival of Krishna in Gokul after Friday midnight.

The residents of Gokul celebrate the arrival of Krishna in Gokul next day after Janmashtami with fanfare by using a mixture of curd and turmeric in "Dadhikana festival", said Bhikoo Ji Maharaj, priest of Raja Thakur temple.

The preparations for Janmastami are also in full swing in the temples of Mahaban, Baldeo, Govardhan, and Nandgaon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)