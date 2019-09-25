Forces Fully Prepared: Rajnath Singh On Reactivation Of Pak Terror Camps

Rajnath Singh said security forces are "fully prepared" to deal with terrorists from Pakistan (File)

Two days after the Army Chief said that terror camps in Pakistan were being reactivated, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said Indian security forces were fully prepared to meet the situation.

He was responding to a query on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's statement on reactivation of terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

"Don't worry, our security forces are fully prepared," he told reporters.

General Rawat had on Monday said that Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently and about 500 Pakistani terrorists were waiting to sneak into India.

In February this year, a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) attacked a CRPF convoy, killing over 40 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. In a pre-emptive air strike later that month, India carried out air strikes on a Jaish terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

Responding to another query about Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh seeking the Home Ministry's help on incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition, the Defence Minister said as far as the country's security was concerned, the armed forces have the capability to defeat any such challenges.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Amrarinder Singh said, "Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunitions is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest".



