"Secretly Happy With Our Win": Akhilesh Yadav On Minister's MLC Poll Remark

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP today as his party's victory in three seats in the election for Legislative Council led to the discomfiture of the BJP. The ruling party has so far won six seats and the SP in three. The counting of votes for two seats is still on.

The SP's victory in three seats, including Varanasi, has left the BJP red-faced. Asked about the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the Samajwadi Party has "opened its account where it was not expected" and the BJP will look into it.

"We will consider this, and when elections are held in the future, we will try to ensure that the BJP wins again," he said.

What had sharpened the party's embarrassment is that the SP had won the seats in a "franchise of very capable and educated people," as Maurya put it.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has repeated its past performance; we were expecting to win even more seats, but we didn't get that many," he had said.

This left a huge opening for Akhilesh Yadav, who, in a post on X, said, "they are secretly happy about the PDA's victory too - no one becomes a stranger just by leaving home".

"If the scheming BJP folks hadn't pulled that double-cross in Gorakhpur, the same fate as in Banaras would have befallen them there too. All in all, the BJP has suffered a moral defeat in Gorakhpur as well. Until the final results from Banaras come in, this is our appeal to all our workers: No rest until we have proof of victory in our hands," his post read.

"The MLC elections have packed off the BJP bag and baggage. Despite extreme dishonesty and administrative tampering, no one could avert the BJP's downfall. All those corrupt officials who served the BJP will be hauled before the people's court once the PDA government takes power," he had added.

Samajwadi Party candidate Mansingh Yadav won the In the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituency, the Varanasi Teachers' constituency was won by the party candidate Lal Bihari Yadav. In the Agra-Aligarh Teachers' constituency, SP candidate Akash Agrawal defeated BJP nominee Hari Kishore Tiwari.

The SP, though, had won both seats of Varanasi in 2020 also. While Ashutosh Sinha had won the Varanasi graduates seat, Lal Bihari Yadav had been elected from the Varanasi Teachers constituency.

In 2020, the BJP had won 6 of the 11 seats. The BJP maintained its dominance in Western UP (Meerut, Bareilly, Agra); the double victory in Meerut comes as a major relief.

The party faced a setback in Purvanchal -the loss of both seats in Varanasi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency) suggests growing anti-incumbency among the teacher electorate. Despite winning six seats, the BJP's margin of victory appears to have shrunk by 40 per cent - a warning sign ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party's PDA formula originally stands for Pichhde (Backward classes), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities), though this time, after the victory, Yadav had declared that A stands for "Agrawal".

By winning the Teachers' seat in Varanasi again, Akhilesh Yadav successfully consolidated a vote bank comprising Brahmin, Yadav, and Muslim teachers.

Furthermore, the SP secured two additional seats by bringing Independent candidates into its fold in Lucknow and Agra.